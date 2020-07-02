Bretman Rock's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Loyal & Protective Partner

Ever since Bretman Rock joined YouTube in 2012, the BeauTuber has been slaying the game expert beauty tips, epic clapbacks, and LOL-worthy anecdotes. Interestingly, as candid as he is about his life, Rock is pretty tight-lipped when it comes to romance, though he revealed to fans in an April 2020 video that he's been dating someone for over a year. It makes sense — Bretman Rock's zodiac sign means he's fiercely protective of those he loves, which is probably why he keeps that part of his life private.

Rock was born on July 31, which makes him (unsurprisingly) a Leo. "If you look up Leo in the dictionary, I'm there," he told Elite Daily in May 2020. Those born under Leo were born to shine, and that's def true of Rock. He's unapologetically himself 100% of the time because, as he explained to Elle in in Sept. 2019, "Your originality is what makes you stand out." Lions are total bosses, and as a result, they tend to be a little bossy. Anyone who dates a Leo better be prepared to let their boo take the lead, though you'll be rewarded with a romantic SO who's infinitely supportive, sweet, and extra AF.

For Leos, spontaneity is what keeps life fun. When you date a Leo, don't expect to make plans ahead of time, because this sign is all about living in the moment. "I try my best not to follow trends because like, girl, I don't have time, you know," Rock told Creator Handbook during a Sept. 2018 interview, later adding, "I do whatever I feel like doing that day. I don't really like to think about it ... I just like to keep it spontaneous." The lions of the zodiac prioritize excitement, and they don't let anyone rain on their parade.

Haters, step aside, because a Leo's confidence is utterly unshakable. As the makeup guru told Creator Handbook, "Haters are just people who don't know what else to do with their lives. So why am I gonna entertain that when I could entertain other people?" Rather than allowing others to influence his actions and self-worth, Rock considers himself his greatest source of inspiration. "I don't know if it's just 'cause I'm a Leo, but I don't look up to nobody else but myself," he said. You gotta love that Leo swagger!

Leos may love themselves, but they tend to shower their partners with just as much adoration. Some Leos see relationships as performative. However, for Rock, his love for his partner is not for show. "Right now, I'm in my first ever relationship," he told Elle during his Sept. 2019 interview. "I put so much out online, but one thing that I haven't put out there is my love life and that's something that I want to keep to myself really." Like most Leos, Rock is a self-professed "drama queen," but he intends on keeping his BF far away from any drama. As he explained to Cosmopolitan in Oct. 2019, "...my heart, I need to myself."

Lions see themselves as responsible for leading the pack and protecting their pride (in both senses of the word), and that's exactly what this loud-and-proud Leo does. Whoever Bretman Rock's mystery boyfriend is, he's a very lucky guy.