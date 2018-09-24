When you're in a relationship with someone, your instinct is to comfort your partner when they're hurting — a habit that may be hard to break even after the relationship ends. While the desire to be there for them when they're hurting comes from a kind and loving place, it can actually be more harmful to your ex, says Huerta. “Don't try to comfort the person you're breaking up with, even if they're texting you and reaching out a lot,” she says, adding, “It's only natural that they'll look to you for support when they're sad or lonely, and you may feel like you owe it to them because you broke up with them, but it's better for them if they find support from their friends and family.”

Letting go can be hard, even when you know the relationship is not meant to be. But a clean break heals faster — although it may feel like it hurts more in the moment. However, so much of what can make the post-split hurt linger is the uncertainty and confusion. While you can’t stop them from mourning the end of the relationship, following Huerta’s advice can at least help prevent that uncertainty — which truly is the kindest way you can ever hope to break up.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!