There's been countless remakes of Disney's Cinderella through the years, but the version starring Brandy is superior, IMO. The 1997 film also starred Whitney Houston and was a musical romance film for the ages. While re-watching the movie is always a good idea, Brandy blessed fans with brand new recordings of the film's songs on Feb. 12, enlisting a friend for help. Brandy and Todrick Hall's Cinderella medley video is iconic from start to finish.

Brandy and Hall recorded the video in celebration of the film's arrival to Disney+, knowing they needed to do something special for fans now that the film is available for streaming. Not only did Brandy appear in the video, but a number of her former castmates did as well. The star-studded medley included a surprise finale featuring Victor Garber (King Maximillian), Paolo Montalbán (Prince Christopher), Jason Alexander (Lionel), Veanne Cox (Calliope), Bernadette Peters(the Stepmother), and Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina). Fans will surely have the late Whitney Houston and late Natalie Desselle Reid (who played Fairy Godmother and Minerva, respectively) in their hearts at this exciting time.

The project was particularly special for Hall, who's been a big fan of the film since its' release in the '90s. He took to Twitter to share his gratitude for being part of the medley video.

YouTube

"In 1997 I saw “Cinderella” starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!" he tweeted.

You can see Brandy and Hall's Cinderella medley below.

Hall wasn't the only one over the moon with the new set of songs. Fans couldn't get over how flawless each remake was.

"Brandy is a living legend!" one fan tweeted. "I've been listening to the unreleased track Drumlife by Brandy, and it's amazing. It's like 12 years old, but it's still fresh! I LOVE HER!!!!"

"Obsessed with this video!! You guys nailed this! Brought back memories from my childhood!! Brandy doesn't age!!" another tweeted.

Many fans were overwhelmed with emotion.

Disney+ has provided a welcome dose of nostalgia with their collection of throwback films, but thanks to Brandy and Hall, Cinderella's arrival just got even more special.