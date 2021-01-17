There's a new gig that'll have you chowing down while watching your favorite shows... and getting paid to do it. BonusFinder's Netflix and pizza job is here to spread some cheer in the new year as the lockdown continues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The best part is, you'll be able to do your job entirely from home, and it probably won't even feel like a job at all.

With National Pizza Day coming up on Feb. 9, the gambling site BonusFinder is on the hunt for someone to to munch on pizza while watching Netflix. You'll get to watch your choice of three Netflix original series from a whole slew of popular shows, including The Queen's Gambit, Bridgerton, Surviving Death, Ratched, Lupin, Bling Empire, and more.

If you're chosen for the job, you'll need to judge the Netflix shows you watch on criteria like their story and plot lines, 'Netflix and chill' suitability, acting quality, and more. You'll also need to judge your pizza on its appearance and color, texture and taste, topping quality, and more.

Applying for the gig is simple. Just head to BonusFinder's website and fill out the entry form anytime before Friday, Feb. 12. You just need to provide contact info as well as answer the question, "Why you should become our Professional Binge Watcher?" According to the brand, the more creative your response is, the better, so make sure to brainstorm your best ideas. To be eligible for the competition, you'll need to be at least 21 years or older. The brand will choose one winner from the United States and Canada, as well as one additional winner from outside the United States and Canada.

Winners will be notified on Monday, Feb. 15 via email or direct message on social media. The winners will also be announced on BonusFinder's website on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

If you're a lucky winner, you'll get everything you need for your TV night. The prizes include a complimentary Netflix account, a pizza delivery and movie snacks budget, $500 payment for reviewing content, and special content on the BonusFinder website for you to review the series you watch.

Since the competition officially ends on Friday, Feb. 12, you'll want to head to BonusFinder's website and apply for the Netflix and pizza gig ASAP.