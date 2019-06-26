Everyone is guilty of being a little basic from time to time. I — for one — can wholeheartedly admit that I'm a total sucker for avocado toast, and I love a good freakin' flower crown every once in a while. But this summer, spiked seltzer giant BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer is looking to ban all things "basic," in hopes that everyone will turn to what they call a "better basic." So, if you want to think outside the box and win $30,000, enter BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer's Ban Basic Summer 2019 contest. You'll just have to bring your basic choices like vodka soda up a notch (to something like spiked seltzer, of course).

The contest began on Monday, June 24, and it runs through Sunday, July 7. So what's it all about? Spiked Seltzer fans who simply want to forgo that "basic" label can enter to win a total of $30,000. To enter, all you have to do is follow BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and post about how you want to ban basic to ultimately choose the "better basic" this summer. Maybe you want to swap those chunky white sneakers for strappy sandals, or you'd rather whip up a homemade brunch this weekend than go out. Either way, take a photo and explain how you plan to "ban basic," in the caption. Make sure to tag the brand and include the hashtags #BONandVIV and #contest, to ensure they see your entry.

Courtesy Of BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer

According to the contest's rules and regulations, all valid candidates must be U.S. residents who are 21 or older. The social media post will be completely judged based on creativity, relevancy, and originality. After the contest ends, a Grand Prize winner will be selected by a panel of judges. The lucky winner will then receive a direct message on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, depending on how they entered the contest. If the winner does not respond within 48 hours, the $30,000 cash prize will be given to another candidate.

In the press release, the Vice President of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch, Chelsea Phillips, said the brand wants to encourage spiked seltzer fans to skip boring options and take things up a notch, whether that means you're swapping your vodka soda for a Spiked Seltzer, or your guac for hummus.

According to the press release, Phillips said:

There's no need to settle for basic, snore-worthy options that prioritize function over flavor. With BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, you can have a better basic – great taste without compromise. We all deserve better, and it's time to break up with what doesn't measure up, starting with vodka soda.

Courtesy of BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer

There's no denying that being basic is — well — incredibly enjoyable at times. However, sometimes big rewards come to those that take things to the next level — it pushes you to try something totally new, and in cases like these, you could win a massive Grand Prize. The best part is that once you win, you'll be free to go back to your basic ways. $30,000 can buy a ton of Starbucks and yoga pants, you know.