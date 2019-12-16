Bobby Berk knows he has a really intense job. As Queer Eye's resident interior designer, in each episode he's tasked with completely renovating a space from top to bottom in under a week. It's a whole lot of work, but even while he's clocking in long hours, he's devoted to being a team player. In fact, Bobby Berk's quotes about Queer Eye reveal just how much he loves his fellow Fab Five members — and in case you're wondering if he's seen those memes about him being the hardest worker on the show, he has, and he's got something to say about them, too.

Queer Eye's premiere on Netflix in 2018 introduced the world to the magical team of Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Karamo Brown, who all came together to improve people's lives and teach them the power of self-love. Each of the guys handles a different aspect of life: interior design, grooming, food, style, and culture. As the interior designer of the group, Berk is tasked with transforming a space in a very short amount of time, so he's often hard at work for much of an episode. However, he says those long hours don't really bother him. "I knew going into it that my vertical was going to be the most time-consuming," Berk tells Elite Daily.

Queer Eye audiences have taken note of all the time and effort Berk puts into his job, and he's even garnered a reputation as the hardest-working member of the Fab Five.

Berk has seen the tweets and memes about all the amazing work he does, but he still remains humble. "I don’t feel happy or sad about it," he says. "It’s just the way it is. I truly was an interior designer before, so for me, it’s just another day at the office." He also brings it back to the rest of his Queer Eye crew, saying, "Our show wouldn’t be what it is if we were missing any of our verticals because we all tie in so well together."

His love for each of his Fab Five counterparts shines through when Berk talks about them and the relationship they share. "We all feel like brothers," Berk explains. "There’s moments when we want to wring each other’s necks like brothers do, but we’re always there for each other, and the good times always outweigh the bad times."

Berk spends most of the year making people's spaces beautiful, but he doesn't do it all alone. He gets help from the Queer Eye team, and he also has the love and support of his husband. In fact, just in time for the holidays, Berk has teamed up with Bissell to share some of the wisdom he's learned from years of building happy homes with others.

"I think what people need to realize is to not try to do everything on their own," Berk says. He suggests family members split up the work that goes into putting together a holiday celebration, just like how he and the rest of the Fab Five collaborate year-round.

