Your freezer could be up for a game-changing addition, thanks to the launch of Blue Bunny's Chocolate Donut and Caramel Cold Brew ice cream flavors. While it feels like ice cream innovators are constantly coming up with cool new flavors (TBH, I still can't believe that boozy pints of ice cream are now a thing), I'm particularly excited about these breakfast-inspired new choices that make it so tasty to begin your day on the right foot. If you've ever wanted an excuse to start your mornings with a scoop (or three) inspired by your favorite pick-me-ups, now's your chance to grab a spoon and dig in.

I first caught wind of these new flavors from Instagram user @CandyHunting, who shared the news via the social media platform on Saturday, Feb. 9. Alongside a photo of the two Chocolate Donut and Caramel Cold Brew cartons, the blogger revealed that the tantalizing new flavors had been located at Hy-Vee grocery store.

"Holy sh*t!" -What I said out loud when I saw these," @CandyHunting captioned the image. "New Blue Bunny Chocolate Donut and Caramel Cold Brew ice cream is out now!"

It looks like the Blue Bunny company — which has been making ice cream for more than 80 years, according to its website — decided that 2019 was the year to give its customers the gift of breakfast sips and bites in ice cream form. Namely, two of your favorite morning staples (chocolate donuts and cold brew coffee) have been packaged into two pints of creamy, sugary deliciousness for your snacking pleasure.

If you're wondering when these flavors arrived in stores, join the club. The flavors couldn't be found on the Blue Bunny website at the time of publication, but both cartons have the word "New" emblazoned on them, so maybe the website is just a touch behind. Elite Daily reached out to Blue Bunny for more information regarding the ice cream flavor's release date and availability, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Per the blogger, the Chocolate Donut ice cream carton "has vanilla ice cream, milk chocolate icing, rainbow sprinkles, and donut pieces," aka everything you'd expect from a chocolate donut mixed with some good old fashioned vanilla ice cream. To give you a better idea of what to expect, Instagram user @Ashyy97 commented on the photo, "The donut one reminds me of a guilty pleasure I have at Dairy Queen. Vanilla blizzard with cone dip, sprinkles, and cookie dough. The cone dip combines the sprinkles and cookie dough into huge globs and it’s great." In other words, your breakfast snacking will never be the same.

As a self-professed cold brew devotee, I'm very hyped over the pint of Caramel Cold Brew, which is reportedly made up of "cold brew coffee ice cream, caramel swirls, and chocolate espresso pieces" for a creation that'll definitely have you screaming for coffee. But, let's be real, I need both of these in my life ASAP.

Scouring the comments section, I couldn't get any more insight into where else these glorious pints of goodness are sold other than Hy-Vee locations, and Blue Bunny didn't immediately respond to an Elite Daily email inquiring about where else hungry customers can get their hands on these two new flavors. In the meantime, I'd recommend checking grocery stores where Blue Bunny ice cream is typically sold or by entering your zip code in the store locator and reporting back. Hoppy hunting, because something tells me these two breakfast-inspired treats are well worth the extra effort.