Just here to serve as your regular reminder that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the perfect couple, and if anyone wants to fight me on that I am ready with an army of believers behind me. The two have become notorious for trolling each other on social media and fans never get tired of it. In fact, they've worked it into a new promotion for Reynolds' upcoming film Detective Pikachu. As per usual, people are loving it. Blake Lively's joke about Ryan Reynolds' Detective Pikachu acting is trolling at its best, and I'm so glad these two continue to play to their #couplegoals strengths.

OK, I'm going to level with you guys. I never got into Pokémon. It became huge with my friends in, like, seventh grade or something and it just skipped over me. I liked to keep the cute cards (like the worm thing?), but always had people explaining to me that, at the end of the day, the worm thing wasn't going to help me win. Whatever. But now that Reynolds is playing the voice of Pikachu in what honestly looks like a damn delight of a movie, I suddenly care. Call me basic, but it's my truth.

Reynolds is busy promoting the film which includes the aforementioned hilarious video with his wife, Lively. Reynolds, a comedic star in his own right, dives into a monologue about how hardcore method he tends to go for new roles. For this video's purposes, that means he tried to "become" Pikachu, the world's most famous Pokémon. Reynolds said, in preparation for the role, he totally embodied everything about Pikachu, including the fact that the little yellow fluff ball would not know his wife or children.

You guys see where this is going.

Reynolds explained, "As many of you know, I vanish into my roles. You know, this is a funny anecdote. I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. Well, I didn’t show up at school. Because Detective Pikachu doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?"

Cut to Lively, who dryly stated, "They’re our daughters. He just left them." Reynolds goes on to explain all of the method actions he took to take on the role, including living at Pikachu's height and "trying to lose 182 pounds until doctors intervened."

Lively also shaded Reynolds for "not even changing his voice" to become Pikachu and told the camera she and her daughters will not be seeing the movie.

Reynolds posted the video on Twitter with the caption: "'Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances' – Sanford Meisner." Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow."

As I mentioned, the trailer is kind of awesome. Pikachu sounding like a grown-adult man is hilarious and the movie looks like it has just the right amount of action and humor to keep both kids and parents invested. Unlike Lively, I probably will see this movie, if you can believe it.

Enjoy the trailer and continue to love Reynolds. Swoon.