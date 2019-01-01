Blake Lively is a master when it comes to social media. And nothing proves that more than her relentless trolling of her husband Ryan Reynolds. But one thing that also shows Lively’s unique approach to social media is her best nine of 2018 on Instagram. Blake Lively’s 2018 best nine highlights both her unique sense of humor and her quirky relationship with Reynolds.

Over the course of 2018, Lively and Reynolds have shared quite a bit of their lives, love, and sense of humor with the fans, especially on social media. Like that time, in May, when Lively unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram as part of a marketing ploy for her film A Simple Favor. In an interview with Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery, Reynolds talked about how it made him feel to be unfollowed by his wife.

“I'm very sad about that. Definitely stinks,” he said. “It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from.”

So, social media trolling is par for the course for Reynolds and Lively. And some of that definitely carried over into Lively’s best nine of 2018.

For example, one of Lively’s best nine posts includes a photo of her and her hubby from October 2018. Lively posted the cute photo in celebration of Reynolds’ birthday and to also advocate for going out to vote.

“Happy Birthday to 2018’s Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted 📬🎉#absenteeballot party!” Lively wrote.

Take a look at the cute photo, which includes balloons!

Another photo on Lively’s best nine shows the two stars at the premiere of Deadpool 2. In the caption of the post, Lively shared that she’d seen the film several times that week but it was all worth it because she was supporting her husband.

“Round 2 with this guy? Yes. Yes please. 😉 #deadpool2 I’ve seen it 3 times THIS WEEK ...the movie, that is,” she wrote.

Check out the photo down below:

Have a look at all of Lively’s best nine of 2018:

2017bestnine.com/blakelively

Yet another one of Lively’s best nine is from October 2018. In the photo, Lively is wearing a pair of Chanel glasses and smiling. In the reflection on her glasses, you can see that she’s in Disneyland! It’s a very creative photo and definitely one that deserves to be in her best nine!

In the caption of the post, you definitely get a sense of Lively’s unique personality and sense of humor.

“When you wear two giant mirrors on your eyeballs and happen to look at real life MAGIC. @disneylandparis @chanelofficial 💕🏰💕,” Lively wrote on the post.

Here’s the photo Lively posted back in October:

Needless to say, Lively has had quite a year! And her best nine of 2018 definitely showcases how much fun she and her hubby have had this year. I’m sure fans can expect just as many quirky and hilarious Instagram posts from Lively in 2019 as there have been in 2018. Bring on the new year!