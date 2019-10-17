Stop the presses! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's first photo with their third baby just graced social media and my heart can't handle it. After keeping news of their daughter's arrival under wraps for weeks after welcoming her in Summer 2019, the two are finally ready to showcase the baby on social media — kind of.

Reynolds teased the pic on Twitter on Oct. 16, with the baby's face covered with a smiley face. The couple is notoriously private when it comes to sharing pics of their older daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 3, so his effort to hide his youngest child's face is no surprise.

"I love [British Columbia.] I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he wrote alongside a photo of himself, Lively, and their baby all bundled up. "On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano"

The snap is seriously heartwarming. Reynolds not only looks like a doting dad as he holds the baby, but he and Lively look so in love. The Gossip Girl alum can be seen adoringly looking up at her hubby with her arms wrapped around his waist. I need more Reynolds family content ASAP.

On Oct. 16, Lively also shared a rare, intimate photo on Instagram showing a throwback snap of herself from when she was pregnant.

"I teamed up with @Amazon Baby Registry because my friends are popping out kids and I’m sick of having to type up a new 'must have' list each time. I’m not THAT good of a friend," she joked alongside the pic. "So here it is, all in one place (link in bio). These are the specific products that have helped me with my little ones. Yes this is an ad, but that doesn’t make it untrue. 😜."

Lively and Reynolds' newest addition to their family is "about two months old," according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on Oct. 5. The outlet reported that Lively gave birth sometime over the summer. Elite Daily reached out previously to both Lively and Reynolds' reps for comment on Us Weekly's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Lively made a statement at the New York City premiere of Reynolds' film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in May when she arrived in a yellow dress with her baby bump on full display. At the time, the Simple Favor star's pregnancy news was not yet public knowledge, so imagine fans' shock over the revelation!

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lively then announced her happy news in the cutest way post-Pikachu premiere. Urgh, they are legit the cutest.

"PokeMOM.... Out now," she captioned a series of pics.

Lively and Reynolds are literally the epitome of cool parents, too. While we don't know what goes on behind closed doors, if their social media trolling of each other says anything about the humor in their home, I can honestly say those are three lucky little girls.

While they often exchange jabs in the comments section of their Instagram posts, Reynolds recently had the best response to Lively's post with her former Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester.

"I can’t believe how much I’ve changed," Reynolds quipped on Sept. 22 after Lively posted a photo of her and Meester holding hands while presenting at an award show 10 years ago.

I'll now be actively refreshing their pages awaiting new pictures of Lively and Reynolds' adorable family... as if I didn't already do that.