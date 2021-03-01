BLACKPINK's Jennie's Dating History Is Pretty Private

Twitter was set ablaze on Feb. 24 when BLINKS around the world reacted to reports that a member of their beloved K-pop group had a new flame. Well, BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating history isn't all that public. When the singer and rapper isn't touring the world and working hard on new music, she keeps her personal life pretty private, and it's for good reason (more on that later). Jennie is, however, the only member of BLACKPINK to have been in a public relationship while part of the group.

K-pop group members get "shipped" with a lot of different people, whether it's their crushes or friends, but their real relationships are usually kept private until they're ready to come forward publicly (if not forever). This is because, for some K-Pop stars, a dating scandal could make or break their career. HyunA and E'Dwan of Triple-H were actually dropped by their label, Cube Entertainment, after the two went public as a couple in August 2018. The duo's former label cited loss of trust as the main reason behind their decision to release them. (Thankfully, they were swiftly signed to Psy's label, P Nation, where they're now free to pursue their careers and their relationship at the same time.)

Though YG has been more supportive of their idols dating in the past, it's still understandable that BLACKPINK tries to maintain their romantic privacy just to avoid the drama. Paparazzi sometimes have different plans for idols, though, and outlets like Dispatch have managed to break news of new couples over the years.

It's all fun and games when it comes to shipping and new couple rumors usually, with some outlets and insider reports getting laughed off the internet, but some fans are still genuinely curious about Jennie's dating history.

EXO's Kai, 2018-2019

Suspicions Jennie was dating EXO's Kai started in October 2018 when the pair posted similar photos while they were both in Paris for fashion week early that month.

The news was confirmed by EXO's management company, SM Entertainment, in January 2019with the simplest of statements: "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."

The couple remained super private throughout their relationship, but that didn't stop many fans of both groups from falling in love with the couple. But eventually, the pair broke up, officially parting ways in late January 2019, just a few weeks after confirming their relationship to the public. Reports claimed that their split was amicable and spurred from their busy schedules. Some fans are still upset to this day with their split, but continue to support them and their endeavors individually.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2021

Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon are both repped by YG and have a history of working together over the years, so when news broke via Dispatch on Feb. 24 that they had developed a relationship (and have potentially been dating for a year), fans were shook.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The news took Twitter by storm after Dispatch released photos that appeared to show Jennie spotted at G-Dragon's apartment several times in 2021, and they reported his car was spotted at BLACKPINK's The Show performance on Jan. 31. But many fans were upset at Dispatch for invading the stars' privacy, and all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Many stans still don't exactly buy the rumors, opting instead to mock the outlets for their photographs and demanding their faves' privacy is respected.

YG Entertainment decided to release their own statement about the rumors, but it wasn't exactly the confirmation or denial fans were looking for. "We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives," they said in their statement. "We ask for your understanding."

This was actually the statement some fans were hoping for. In the age of social media, many stars lack a private life they can escape to when they're not working, so it's understandable Jennie and G-Dragon want to keep their relationship lowkey if they are, in fact, dating. That hasn't stopped more than a few BLINKs from trying to make statements about the news potentially being true.

Despite all the dating rumors and internet drama, Jennie's thriving and BLACKPINK is on a winning streak. You can't stop pure talent!