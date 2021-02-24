Hold up: is there a new K-Pop power couple on the scene? Fans believe BLACKPINK's Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon are dating after a new Dispatch report surfaced claiming their friendship has turned romantic. While neither star has confirmed or denied the rumors, YG Entertainment made an official statement on Feb. 24.

"We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding," the talent agency said, according to AllKPop.

The two stars have been friends for quite some time, but BLINKS are downright shook at how long they've reportedly kept their romance under wraps. According to Dispatch, they've been in a relationship for a year.

A romance between Jennie and BIGBANG would make perfect sense. They're both brand ambassadors for Chanel, and they previously portrayed a couple in a music video. Jennie appeared as G-Dragon’s lady in his 2012 music video for "That XX."

Fans were (understandably) shook over the news. "This is was so shocking as an blink that Jennie kim has an relationship with G-dragon for almost 1 year but I still support Jennie as long that she is happy," one fan tweeted.

Fans couldn't believe they've kept their relationship secret for over a year. "Jennie and G-Dragon dating secretly for a year must have been like covert ops levels of 'on the down low,'" another said.

Fans were quick to label them a "power couple."

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Dispatch's report, Jennie has been has been secretly visiting G-Dragon's luxury Seoul penthouse. They also reported that on the day BLACKPINK hosted an online concert on Jan. 31, Jennie was at GD's house directly before heading to the venue.

Of course, spending time together is nothing new for the pair, who have been friends since 2012. In addition to the "That XX" video, Jennie appeared in G-Dragon's "Black" music video, also adding vocals to the track.

Jennie and G-Dragon not only found musical collaborators in each other, they formed the ultimate power couple.