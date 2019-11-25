If you're all about snagging the best deals and discovering the rarest coupon codes, I'm sure Black Friday is a day you take very seriously. So, are you ready for the good news? Black Friday 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. Everyone knows how chaotic and stressful the biggest shopping day of the year can be, so a little astrology on your side definitely couldn't hurt.

With both the moon — ruler of your emotional instincts — and Venus — ruler of money and beauty — in solid and ambitious Capricorn, this is a Black Friday you won't want to skimp out on. Capricorn is very prudent about reaching goals, but it's also a zodiac sign that's not easy to fool. If you're all too familiar with the feeling of falling for a not-so-great deal, this energy will certainly help keep your eye on the ball. Plus, you've got to keep a set schedule on Black Friday if you're going to make it to all the stores on time, and Capricorn loves an itinerary. In fact, why not start planning now?

Scorpio: You're Feeling Motivated To Buy Everything You Need

You're on fire during this year's Black Friday, so make this one you'll never forget. With the sun and Jupiter in your second house of wealth, you're in the mood to spend and invite so much abundance into your life. You deserve to do a little shopping and you know it. With Mercury and Mars in your first house of the self, you're feeling incredibly energized and ready to get out there, collect all the items you want, and rush to the cash register. There's no way lines or competing customers can discourage you.

Sagittarius: Your Luck Is Paying Off And The Deals Are Fabulous

Black Friday is an adventure you live for, and it has everything to do with the fact that it takes place during your astrological season. With both the sun and Jupiter — your ruling planet — in your first house of the self, you're feeling enthusiastic about making purchases that reflect the person you're becoming. Black Friday is to be enjoyed, not dreaded. Even the moon and Venus are in your second house of money and possessions, making Black Friday all the more fitting to your state of mind.

Capricorn: You're More In Touch With Your Shopping Preferences

You're feeling glamorous and romantic during this year's Black Friday. With both the moon and Venus in your first house of the self, it's as if you're being inspired to do some shopping, regardless of whether you were actually planning on it. Don't suppress your desire for a little luxury in your life — you've definitely earned it. Plus, you have a better idea of what it is you want to shop for, because you're feeling so in tune with your style preferences. What is it that you really want, Capricorn? Go and get it.