Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy May Be Dating After Sliding Into Each Other's DMs

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, which means everyone has love on the brain. Well, almost everyone. Love is definitely in mind for Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy, who have connected on a level that’s deeper than friendship. That’s right, Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy are dating now, at least according to reports. Elite Daily reached out to Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy’s teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 13 report from TMZ, a source close to the situation revealed that Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have been “dating for more than a week.” In the report, TMZ claims that the relationship took off after the two stars DMed each other on Instagram. After some back and forth via DM, TMZ says that Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy “finally met up at Sean Kingston's L.A. penthouse last week, and things got heated — in a good way.” So, this is a modern romance in every sense of the word!

In any case, it seems like things are moving pretty fast for these two. So fast, in fact, that Soulja Boy has seemingly already confirmed the relationship on Instagram. In a post shared on Tuesday, Feb. 12, Soulja Boy shared a photo of himself and Blac Chyna dancing and holding hands at a Grammys afterparty. He captioned the photo with, “DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration 🎉.” He’s already coined a couple nickname for them!

In another photo shared the same day, Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna can be seen getting up close and personal. It definitely gives off romance vibes and Blac Chyna looks very happy to be with him!

They look quite comfortable together, don’t you think? With any luck, this relationship will fare better for Blac Chyna than her last, which reportedly ended in a brawl in a hotel room. According to People, law enforcement and medical personnel were called to the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, Jan. 28 after Blac Chyna and her then-beau Kid Buu got into a fight. Elite Daily reached out to Blac Chyna's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source close to the situation revealed to People that the fight wasn’t serious in nature. “It was more of a ‘he said, she said’ situation. They both had complaints to the police but, in the end, no one was arrested or taken to the hospital,” the source said, before adding that Blac Chyna and Kid Buu “were both intoxicated.”

In a statement to People, the Honolulu Police Department confirmed that an incident had occurred.

“Shortly before 9 a.m. today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation,” a media liaison officer said in the statement. “The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located.”

All that said, it’s clear that Blac Chyna has had some ups and downs lately as far as romance goes. Hopefully her relationship with Soulja Boy will be a loving and supportive one as that’s what she seems to need right now. Good luck to them both!