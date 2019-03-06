With Valentine's Day long gone, you most likely thought the holiday season was over. But alas, there's one more day of celebrations coming, and in my personal opinion, it's the most important one of all. National Cereal Day 2019 falls on March 7, and if you don't already have big plans to celebrate, some of your favorite restaurants are releasing tasty cereal-inspired treats that you will definitely want to try. For example, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse's new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizookie has totally stolen the key to my heart, and it's the only way I want to honor the revered morning meal.

To kick off the one and only National Cereal Day on March 7, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will release their innovative ode to '90s babies everywhere, known as the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Pizookie. If you aren't familiar with this delicious work of art, it features a buttery sugar cookie base, which baked in its own deep-dish pan, according to the press release. Then, it's topped with a hefty helping of vanilla bean ice cream, before getting sprinkled in a handful Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and lastly, cinnamon sugar. It sounds straight-up heavenly, and 20 years ago, it definitely would have been my dream Saturday morning snack.

Dang, what a looker.

According to the March 4 press release, the Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of BJ's Restaurants Inc., Kevin Mayer, said the Pizookie is totally iconic. He believes adding cereal is a nostalgic and delicious way to kick things up a notch in the new year, and if you couldn't tell, I'm all about it.

According to the press release, Mayer said:

At BJ's, we are always innovating new product offerings to add a little more fun to our menu and the dining experience we deliver. The Pizookie dessert is so iconic for our guests and adding this cereal twist will deliver some nostalgia to their favorite childhood cereal. The launch of our new cereal Pizookie is just the first of many that we will debut in 2019!

Keep in mind that the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Pizookie will only be available for a limited time at participating BJ's locations, according to the press release, so you won't want to wait too long to snag this tantalizing treat. Luckily, though, this won't be the last of the chain's cereal-inspired Pizookies — the chain plans to rollout more throughout 2019, with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch option as the inaugural flavor. IDK about you, but my fingers (and toes) are crossed for a little Cookie Crisp action.

OK since you're probably on the edge of your seat RN, here's my game plan for National Cereal Day: I'll start with a morning bowl of cereal (and obviously cartoons) to pregame. Then maybe I'll take a quick trip to Kellogg's NYC to shop their collection of retro Tony the Tiger shirts. Finally, I'll finish off with a nice refreshing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizookie at BJ's, because skipping out on that isn't an option. TBH, this sounds like my dream day, and March 7 truly could not come sooner.