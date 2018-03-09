I'm not going to lie: I secretly pray that the day will finally come when Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak finally announce to the world that their on-again, off-again relationship (that's currently just a friendship) is back on again for good. And that maybe B.J. is the father of Mindy's baby. Because COME ON! They are so freaking perfect together. You'll agree with me when you see B.J. Novak's tweet about Mindy Kaling, because man, will it make you feel things. Seriously, it is just about the sweetest damn thing I've ever seen.

OK, so you know that Mindy Kaling is starring in the movie A Wrinkle In Time (which I am beyond excited to see, by the way), right? If you didn't, well, now you know. And, as you also may know, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have been friends basically since Day 1 during their time in show business, and have consistently told the world how much they appreciate the other in their life. Adorable, I know.

But B.J.'s most recent tweet will hit you right in the heart, because it is equal parts nostalgic and sentimental, and shows just how supportive he is of his good friend Mindy.

Are you ready? Do you have tissues? Maybe grab a bottle of wine first. OK, here goes: Novak tweeted a photo of a billboard of Kaling's character in A Wrinkle In Time. His caption read:

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime

Are you crying? Because I'm crying.

Seriously, can't these two just realize that they are 100 percent perfect for each other and live happily ever after?

For fans of The Office , we saw Mindy and B.J. as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, two co-workers in a hilariously tumultuous relationship, and also saw that there was definitely some attraction that HAD to be going on off-screen. In 2015, Kaling called her relationship with Novak "weird as hell" in an interview with InStyle:

I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell ... He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status.

Romantically charged? Say what?!

But wait, there's more. When Novak went on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, he piggy-backed off a caller's comment about how he and Kaling had such great chemistry. He said:

I would say it was a great and terrible chemistry, and it reflected what we were like in real life. No one ever knew if we were together or not, including us. We weren't always on the same page on a given day or a given hour. We fought a lot. We were each other's best friends. We were inseparable and not talking to each other, often on the same day. And people didn't know, if she was gone, they would ask me where she was, and vice versa. We were like E.T. and Elliott a little bit.

B.J. NOVAK, PHONE HOME!

But seriously, B.J., maybe text Mindy your undying love or something?

Novak makes a point at giving host Andy Cohen a reason why they are just friends, though, saying, "I think you have to be very careful when you have an explosive connection with somebody. We might be better as best friends."

FINE. I guess if I can't have Mindy and B.J. be a romantic item, I'll simply settle for the pair being the best friends in the history of best friends. At least we'll still get a ton of amazing posts like this:

Thank God for small mercies.