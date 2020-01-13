Billy Porter graced the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet rocking a trend from the 1990s that is making a major comeback — and no, it wasn't his outfit or even accessories. Porter's 2020 Critics' Choice Awards look featured a two-tone, strapless jumpsuit by Hogan McLaughlin that was seafoam green in the front and teal in the back. Porter paired the look with thick silver arm cuffs, chunky silver rings, and a matching choker collar. What really made his look memorable, though, were the individual temporary butterfly tattoos lining his chest, back, and arms, courtesy of Porter's makeup artist and groomer, Anna Bernabe.

Complementing Porter's wealth of butterflies was an understated, but still very Billy Porter makeup look. Accompanying a contoured, clean-shaven complexion was just a little bit of glittery light green eyeliner on his lower lash line. It was colorful, subtle, and let Porter's tats and jumpsuit do all the talking.

It's no secret Porter makes a statement on every red carpet he steps on. His looks are always high-drama and unpredictable — so unpredictable that no one probably ever thought he'd sport faux tattoos reminiscent of your childhood. And the look actually isn't out of nowhere. Temporary tattoos are making a comeback — and they've received a chic upgrade.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sticker tattoos Porter wore are just one type of temporary tattoos that are resurfacing. People are also using body markers and ink pens to add some fun, short-term body art to their look. Check out some of the faux tattoo tools people are using in 2020 here:

Body Markers

BIC, the brand known for its razors, lighters, and pens, released a variety of body markers to create temporary tattoos, depending on your vibe. There's the traditional black marker shown here, but the brand also has the Henna Vibes collection, Old School Collection, and New School Collection. All of BIC's BodyMark markers have a soft, felt tip and can be removed with soap and water.

Sticker Tattoos

All of INKED by Dani's temporary sticker tattoos are hand-drawn in NYC and cover a range of classic and trendy tattoo styles. The brand offers everything from dainty, minimalistic, clean black line tattoos to geometric shapes, colorful designs, and expressive quotes. Whether you're looking to temporarily play around with your look or you're dying to get permanently inked but want to see how it looks first, INKED by Dani's temporary sticker tats are a super cute option.

Ink Pens

Inkbox is a semi-permanent tattoo brand that offers a range of sticker tattoos and ink pens, and all ink stays on your body for up to two weeks. Say goodbye to one-day temporary tattoos that wash off in the shower. Inkbox is the perfect way to segue into permanent tattoos, as it forces you to commit to a design for more than 24 hours.

The Freehand Pro Kit includes 0.5 oz Shading Ink, 0.5 oz Freehand Ink, Tip Pack, Skin Safe Pen, Transfer Paper + Pencil, a sticker sheet, and comes in the Pro Kit Pouch. After you ink yourself, the design takes up to 24 hours to develop as it sinks into the top layer of your skin. The final result is a tattoo that lasts anywhere from one to two weeks, and it fades as your skin naturally regenerates.

Even if you don't have a red carpet to walk in your near future, you can still channel Porter's temporary tattoo look from the Critics' Choice Awards with one of these chic, non-committal options.