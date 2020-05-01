Billy Eichner's Tweets About 'Parks & Recreation's Reunion Are So Craig

If you needed to lie down for a *full hour* after watching the Parks and Rec special on April 30, you might be a Craig Middlebrooks stan. And if you're a Craig Middlebrooks stan, you are definitely feeling a bit perturbed about the Former Eagletonian's absence from the new episode. Rest assured, you are not alone. Tons of fans took to Twitter to point out Craig was left out of the special, and the loudest of those voices was Craig himself. Billy Eichner's tweets about the Parks and Recreation reunion were expressive, passionate, and totally on-brand for his character.

As soon as the news of the Parks and Rec reunion dropped, fans had a field day guessing which actors would be part of the major pop-culture moment. The episode, organized by series co-creator Mike Schur as a fundraiser for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, promised to bring together the show's main cast, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. The announcement also teased "special guest stars," which many hoped would include Eichner, whose character Craig was a fan-favorite.

However, when asked back on April 23 whether he would be in the special, he said no, softening the blow with an A+ reference to one of the best Craig scenes ever.

Anyone holding out hope Eichner was just trying to surprise fans with his appearance on the special were severely disappointed when the episode came and went without a single Craig moment. But no one seemed more outraged than Eichner. He took to Twitter to share just how he was feeling about being left out from the reunion.

It's unclear if Eicher was really as pissed as his tweets made it seem, or if he was simply doing a bit to make light of the whole situation. Regardless of what went down behind the scenes, while Craig's absence from the reunion special was mourned by many fans, Eichner's over-the-top tweets certainly made his character's presence felt online.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special is available to stream on NBC's website.