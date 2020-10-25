On Saturday, Oct. 24, Billie Eilish gave fans a performance to remember with an immersive virtual concert airing from Los Angeles. While the Grammy award winner was forced to put plans for her first-ever arena tour on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go? livestream went all out with cool effects, lighting, and a political message. Before showcasing some of her biggest hits, the star began her set with calls from some famous friends urging her fans to make their voices heard during the upcoming presidential election.

While Eilish broadcast her show live from Los Angeles along with her brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall, fans from all over the world were able to tune into the pay-per-view performance, which utilized XR technology, over-the-top costumes, and immersive lighting and special effects to up the ante. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker made it clear her performance would feature a political message from the get-go, employing stars like Steve Carell, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and Jameela Jamil to urge fans to vote during the pre-show.

After kicking off the hour-long show with a performance of "Bury A Friend," which had her dressed in a Gucci ensemble, Eilish performed hits like "You Should See Me in a Crown," "Ocean Eyes," and "When the Party’s Over."

The singer brought viewers' focus to climate change towards the end of "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," projecting a giant message that read, "NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET." Before finishing up her final three songs, Eilish told fans, "Please vote, people. We have ten days 'til this election. It is is so important that you vote, especially if you’re young, because we’re the ones with futures — unless you don’t vote and we all die. But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can."

"I voted last week… We’ve gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst," she added.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While she said she was working on a new album, Eilish didn't reveal any new details about her upcoming music. The star also addressed how disappointed she was to cancel her 2020 tour, saying, "I hope that I can see you soon. I can’t even tell you how bad I wish I could be on tour. During quarantine I think I realized that the only place I’ve ever felt myself, like I belong, is in front of you guys and with you guys… That will happen one day. If we vote the orange man out, maybe we’ll get to see each other again. I’m literally not even joking at all."

Unfortunately, there's no telling when the "Lovely" singer will be back on stage IRL in front of her fans, but in the meantime, vote, and keep an eye out for more cool virtual performances from Eilish.