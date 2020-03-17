Billie Eilish is here with your dose of daily wisdom. At 18 years old, Eilish is one smart cookie, and she shared some really important words with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like many of us, Eilish is at home practicing social distancing, but her latest message made all of the madness a little bit easier to understand. Billie Eilish's video about social distancing is exactly what fans who still don't understand why it's so important need to hear.

Eilish took to her Instagram story to share the message, rocking her signature green hair and a pair of icy blue contacts.

"Hi guys. Wanted to make a video talking about this coronavirus because this shit is f*cking crazy," Eilish began. "It is a really, really big deal right now and it's not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes what it's been doing and who it's been affecting, it's like hard to understand that it's real. But it really is real."

Eilish urged fans to hit the pause button on their usual activities and stay home. "I've seen a lot of young people out in the world out all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, and it's really irresponsible, and I'm going to explain why," she said.

She went on to share her own experience in learning more about the virus, and admitted she was a bit ignorant at first.

"I was just like, 'Oh, I don't give a f*ck, I'm young, I don't care if I get it, I don't care if I die.' It was that stupid state of mind where I'm like, 'I'm not gonna get it, I'm immune,'" she said. "And I did not realize that it's not about me. So everybody that's thinking, 'I don't care if I get it,' it's not about you. If you do happen to get it or if you're near somebody that gets it, you can transfer that to somebody else who's much weaker. And that's completely irresponsible."

You can watch Eilish's videos on social distancing below.

The "Everything I Wanted" singer was sure to leave things on a positive note.

"We will get through it," she said. "Live your lift right now, you have it, so take care of you and the people around you."

Her video messages arrived four days after the announcement that her North American tour dates would be postponed. Her next show was slated to take place in Philly on March 13.

Yes, postponed tour dates and self-isolation is a bummer, but hopefully Eilish's video will be a huge wake up call for all of us. Through trying times, we all need to band together and do what's right. Eilish recognizes that.

