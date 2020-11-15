Billie Eilish is making everyone's November a little brighter by jumping on the TikTok bandwagon. On Thursday, Nov. 13, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker shared her first TikTok under the username @coochiedestroyer5 — and quickly amassed millions of followers. While it's only been a few days since she made her debut on the popular social media platform, Billie Eilish’s TikTok profile already has fans loving her hilarious content.

Eilish gave fans a glimpse of her comedic side with the new account, which has 4.2 million followers and 24.5 million likes as of Sunday, Nov. 15. The first clip shows Eilish using the Time Warp scan filter to distort her face and give the appearance of a large nose and elongated chin. The Grammy Award-winning artist clearly got a laugh at the results of the filter, as she ends the video by bursting into laughter. In a second video, Eilish attempts an unusual challenge: fitting the head of a ukulele into her mouth. After talking about the one time she'd done it before, she successfully challenges herself to do it again to hilarious results. In short, it's the TikTok account you didn't know you needed — and the content is gold.

While Eilish didn't announce the fact that she was joining TikTok on any of her other social media accounts, fans were convinced that despite the lack of bio and profile picture, the videos spoke for themselves. They quickly took to Twitter to freak out over Eilish's TikTok debut and LOL over her unexpected username.

Eilish’s TikTok debut comes as she released her new track "Therefore I Am" and an accompanying music video. During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her new song, the singer played coy about who the track — which seems to address a mysterious love interest — is about, while revealing that she had been working on a new album while in quarantine.

"This song is very, very up for interpretation," Eilish told the host. "I'm very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don't know. But yeah, it's a little mean. I love it."

Unfortunately, the singer didn't reveal when fans can expect her upcoming album to drop, but in the meantime, followers can head to Eilish's new TikTok to see her attempt new challenges and other hilarious content.