There's no doubt Billie Eilish is one of the most hardworking 18-year-olds around. On top of staying busy with new music and being an outspoken voice encouraging people to get out and exercise their right to vote in 2020, Eilish has been secretly collabing with Apple Original Films on a documentary that will take an in-depth look at her life so far. Billie Eilish's The World’s a Little Blurry documentary details are epic.

Eilish announced on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 28, that the documentary will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021, but what really caught fan's attention was the short trailer for the film she shared.

The clip features adorable at-home footage of Eilish as a little girl, sitting on a piano bench and laughing. The reflection in the trailer teases that the documentary will discuss Eilish's childhood, and will likely include details about her bond with her singer-songwriter and record producer brother, Finneas.

The documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, is also made in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media, according to a press release from Apple Original Films. In 2020 alone, Eilish won five Grammy awards (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album), and released the newest James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," so the film will have a lot to explore.

Eilish is known to express her creativity in the form of short films as well as her music. While on tour in early 2020, Eilish debuted a film titled Not My Responsibility, she later shared it on Instagram after postponing her tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

Exact plot points for The World’s a Little Blurry have not yet been disclosed, nor has the exact release date.