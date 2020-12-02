As one of the most famous pop stars in the world, fans are watching Billie Eilish's every move. And I mean every move. One of Eilish's most viral photos is not of her onstage, but casually walking to her brother's house on a summer day. The photo grabbed attention because it was the first time fans had seen Eilish in a tank top, but it also sparked a lot of hateful comments about her body. Now, Billie Eilish's response to haters criticizing her body is as fierce as you'd expect.

Eilish shared her message to haters while speaking with Vanity Fair as part of her 2020 time capsule video interview series with the magazine. This year marked the fourth year in a row conducting the segment, but things got especially personal this year.

The usually covered-up singer said she's letting shade about her tank top paparazzi moment roll right off her back.

“There’s this picture of me, like, running from my car to my brother’s front door on like, a 110-degree day, in a tank top,” she began. “And everyone’s like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!'” she said, mocking her haters. “And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is just how I look! You’ve just never seen it before!'”

She explained why it's important to speak out about topics such as body positivity with so many young fans looking up to her.

“I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies,” she said. “If I can do anything, I wanna do that.”

You can catch the video interview below. Eilish's quotes about body image start at the 7:08 mark.

The interview wasn't the first time Elish addressed body shamers. The “Bad Guy” singer re-posted a powerful TikTok from YouTuber Chizi Duru on Oct. 13, which addressed the disparity between body image standards on the internet and reality. Instagram has "warped a lot of y’all into thinking normal bodies are abnormal," Duru said in the clip, adding that "Instagram isn’t real." Eilish also previously addressed the issue during a live concert, where she used a powerful voice-over of herself talking about body image as the interlude.

Celebrities are under more scrutiny than most, but it's nice to see Eilish be so bravely vocal about her personal experience with body image, and hopefully inspire others to feel comfortable in their own skin.