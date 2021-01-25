Billie Eilish's unique fashion is just one of the reasons fans love her. Since she's almost always wearing her signature baggy clothing, fans can't help but make a fuss whenever she switches things up. That's what happened in October 2020 when Eilish was photographed wearing a tight-fitting tank top and it went viral. While most of the comments surrounding her attire were positive, others were not so nice and nit-picked at her physical appearance. The 19-year-old singer got honest about that moment in her latest interview for Vanity Fair. Billie Eilish's quotes about her relationship with her body reveal, at one point, the criticism about her looks got to her, but lately, she's learned to ignore all the noise.

The paparazzi photos that circulated last year showed Eilish wearing a tank top and sweat shorts while on the way to the beach in Los Angeles. It was totally normal attire for a day at the beach, but still, the internet had a lot to say just because it wasn't her usual clothing. A lot of sensational articles also spread online that made a big deal out of her body. Fans defended her against trolls, saying things like "Can’t wait for the day when billie eilish stops getting judged for wearing tank tops."

At the time, Eilish responded with a video of herself walking past her display of Grammy Awards, seemingly as a way to tell fans she didn't care about trolls. She followed that up with a clip of YouTuber Chizi Duru talking about the importance of accepting bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, Eilish has opened up about the viral moment in a Jan. 25 interview with Vanity Fair. Although she wasn't bothered by it this time, Eilish said her younger self would have reacted differently. "I think that the people around me were more worried about [the paparazzi photos] than I was because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body," Eilish said. "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body."

Apparently, her negative view of her body was worse when she began dancing at 12 years old. "I wasn't really eating. I was starving myself," Eilish said of her younger days. "I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight, and it only made me pee the bed. It's just crazy. I can't even believe [it]."

Her sudden rise to fame also didn't help. "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great," she said.

Thankfully, Eilish has worked through a lot of the negative feelings she used to have about her body. Back in March 2020, Eilish unveiled a visual on tour that featured a voiceover where she confronted all the ridiculous, conflicting hate she gets over her body. "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” Eilish asked. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body... Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching. Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

Eilish's quotes about her relationship with her body reveal she's grown a lot since then. Thankfully, it seems she's learned how to love herself a lot more.

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.