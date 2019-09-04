Stars, they're just like us! They even have painfully awkward first kisses. Take Billie Eilish's quote about her first kiss, for example. According to Cosmopolitan, 17-year-old Eilish has reportedly been opening up about her awk first kiss experience at a few of her concerts. Luckily for literally all of us, one fan caught her recounting the story on video and uploaded to YouTube.

"Two years ago, on the day before Valentine's Day, I went to the movies with a boy and I hadn't kissed anybody in my life," Eilish began. "So, we went to the movies and we saw the f**king worst movie ever." In fact, the movie was so bad that Eilish said it made her "want to eat a d**k and die." Sound pretty freaking bad.

"We had this whole plan," she continued. "We were going to go to the roof of the parking lot, we were going to look at the stars." At this point she cracked a joke for any L.A people out there, "f**king, as if you can see the stars in L.A. Nobody can see the sky." Lol. Real talk.

"So we went to the roof," she said as she got back to the story. "We sat there and, um, we kissed." When she noted that they kissed, the crowd went wild. She waited for them to calm down a bit before she went ahead and let them know what happened after.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Right after we kissed, he says, 'Wow, that was really not as magical as I thought it was going to be,'" she shared. At this point, the crowd went wild in a less cheerful way. They were pissed on behalf of their fave singer. Once they settled down again, she hopped back in with her own take on his rude line: "So what the f**k am I supposed to say to that, b**ch? 'It's not as magical as I thought it was gonna be...' Are you kidding me? My lips are beautiful." Amen to that, sister.

And just when you thought she couldn't get any more open with her audience, Eilish goes ahead and drops the dude's name to her entire audience: "Now, this song is dedicated to Henry Whitford," she said with a middle finger up as she walked away.

Watch her tell the entire story here:

malia margot on YouTube

As you might have expected, it didn't take long for diehard fans of Eilish to find Whitford's Instagram and start tormenting him in the comments of his most recent picture. Most of the comments were along the lines of this fan's: ""Wow Henry whitford is not as magical at all as I thought!!!! You kissed a legend!!"

I mean, true. He did kiss a legend. But how about we leave the boy alone? Imagine if the entire world came attacking you for the dumbest thing you said as a teen. It probably would not feel so great, right? The important message in Eilish's first kiss story isn't necessarily what that guy said to her; it's more in how she reacted to it. She knows her lips are beautiful and no boy is going to tell her otherwise. Preach!