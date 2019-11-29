On Friday, Nov. 29, shoppers all across the United States eagerly waited to see what deals they could score on products ranging from tech devices to clothes to makeup. Well, BH Cosmetic's Black Friday 2019 sale doesn't disappoint, and people will be able to score up to 70% off some of the brand's most popular items. It's time to fill up your cart.

BH Cosmetics is a one-stop shop for high quality and affordable makeup, and their deals this Black Friday are too good to pass up. This year, BH Cosmetics is offering deals that include 70% off a number of makeup palettes, 50% off premiums brush sets, 40% off foundation, and tons of other steals. So, that means that you can basically stock up on all your makeup essentials on the cheap, and it may even last you until next year. BH Cosmetics doesn't only offer standard products like foundation, eyeliner, and eyebrow pencils, but many of their products have two-in-one purposes. Not only will shoppers be able to save cash by scoring these discounted deals, but many of the products feature palettes that consist of up to 42 different shades of color. Basically, the options are totally endless.

One of the most unbelievable deals BH Cosmetics is offering this Black Friday is their 70% off eyeshadow and blush palette, which features 21 eyeshadow colors and 5 blush options.

BH Cosmetics also is offering 70% off one of their quirkier palettes — their mini zodiac collection. No matter what sign you are, the makeup retailer has a mini compact collection that embodies each sun sign perfectly.

The deals on eyeshadow and brush palettes are definitely impressive, but that isn't all BH Cosmetics is featuring. For those who need to upgrade their makeup tools, the retailer is offering deals up to 50% off on brush sets that comes with a helpful bag holder.

Now that you've purchased a full new set of brushes, it's important to keep them clean. Well, thankfully BH Cosmetics knows that, and is offering 70% off their premium makeup brush cleaner. So, the days of dirty brushes are officially over.

Sometimes, lip color can make the boldest statement when it comes to makeup. Clearly BH Cosmetics wants shoppers' lips to shine as bright as their eyes, because they're making their liquid lip set 70% off on Black Friday. The set features five bold lip colors and comes with a reliable bag to boot.

Believe it or not, that's just a few of the products BH Cosmetics is offering exclusive deals on this Black Friday. For those who love makeup, you don't need to look any further. According to the BH Cosmetics website, they feature products that are vegan and free of animal testing. So, not only is it affordable, but you can shop guilty-free thanks to their ethical practices.

Safe to say, Black Friday has never looked better. Whether it's eyeshadow, highlighter, lip gloss, or makeup tools, shoppers will be able to spend hours in the mirror getting glam.