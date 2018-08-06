Unlike most celebrities in this day and age, Beyonce keeps relatively quiet when it comes to her personal life. In addition to her extraordinary skills as a performer, it's fair to say that the mystery surrounding her private life helps to maintain her flawless reputation. Her social media feeds are highly curated, she's rarely in the tabloids, and she pretty much never gives a truly candid sit-down interview. While Beyoncé's September 'Vogue' interview about her kids is no exception to that rule (as she reportedly maintained "unprecedented control" over the entire issue, including her choice of photographer), she does give us a rare glimpse into her beliefs as a mother.

First, Bey shared what she wants for her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

"My mother taught me the importance not just of being seen but of seeing myself," Beyoncé said. "As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves, too — in books, films, and on runways. It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling. They don’t have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category. They don’t have to be politically correct, as long as they’re authentic, respectful, compassionate, and empathetic. They can explore any religion, fall in love with any race, and love who they want to love."

She then told us what she dreams about for her son, Sir.

"I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind," she explained. "I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys."

"I hope to teach my son not to fall victim to what the internet says he should be or how he should love," she continued. "I want to create better representations for him so he is allowed to reach his full potential as a man, and to teach him that the real magic he possesses in the world is the power to affirm his own existence."

Are we even surprised that everything she had to say was beautiful and perfect and poetic?! Like, I really love my mom, but I wouldn't be mad if I came into the world a second time around as a member of the Carter family.

Beyoncé also gave rare insight into how her husband JAY-Z stood by her side after she gave birth to her twins.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir," she wrote. "I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father."

What a family. Wow.

