I don't know who in their right mind would think they could hit on JAY-Z with Beyoncé in the room and think nothing would happen, but one actress apparently did. And Queen Bey wasn't having it. According to an interview actress/comedian/gift to the world Tiffany Haddish did with TV One, someone was hitting on JAY-Z at an afterparty for one of his concerts. Haddish was there, and she saw the whole thing go down. And Beyoncé's reaction to JAY-Z getting hit on is exactly what you'd think it would be.

In the hilarious video, Tiffany Haddish details the story of the night she met Beyoncé and JAY-Z and the selfies she got with them afterward. Haddish originally told part of this story to Vulture in January, saying Beyoncé helped her from getting in a fight the night they met. At the time, she said she couldn't reveal why the fight was going to happen, but we know now! In her interview with TV One, Haddish talked about the afterparty for one of JAY-Z's concerts where all of this went down. “I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit," she said, "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z." Uh, did this actress not listen to Lemonade?! Beyoncé is not f*cking around, dude. Just wondering what you think you're doing??? Haddish continued,

[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.' So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.

TV One on YouTube

Tiffany Haddish might be one of my favorite people on the planet. In her January interview with Vulture, Haddish said (without talking about the woman hitting on JAY-Z) Beyoncé talked her down from getting in a fight and told her just to enjoy herself instead. Pairing this interview with Haddish's TV One video, it seems like Haddish was ready to fight the woman hitting on JAY-Z because no one messes with Beyoncé.

Haddish told Vulture,

I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.

This is the selfie of Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé. Both queens in their own right.

Haddish captioned her selfie with the queen, "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce."

Haddish is a star on her own, but she still fangirled over the fact that Beyoncé knew who she was. (Doesn't everyone when they find that out? It's literally my ultimate goal of life. I want to walk up to Beyoncé and say, "Hi, I'm Kelli," and for her to respond, "I know," and then I will ascend into heaven, leaving everything I once knew behind because Beyoncé already knew my name. Anyway, moving on...) Haddish said,

We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.' But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’

Haddish also got a selfie with JAY-Z that night. Whether it was before or after Beyoncé told the unnamed actress to back off isn't clear.

But Haddish's caption read, "Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁..... But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything! #thelastblackunicorn #SHEREADY #jayz." God, I love her so much. Do you think she has selfies with Blue, Rumi, and Sir? Ugh, she probably does.