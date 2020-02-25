Vanessa Bryant, wife to and mother of the late Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, held a memorial service for the two at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 25. More than 20,000 people attended, including many of Bryant’s well-known friends, like Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Opening the service by performing two heartfelt songs, Beyoncé’s outfit at the memorial was a touching tribute to the father and daughter.

Introduced as a close family friend, Beyoncé took to the stage in a well-tailored, honey-yellow suit to perform heartfelt renditions of “XO” and “Halo.” Her outfit also featured small details to honor Bryant and Gianna. With her yellow suit, an amethyst ring with matching earrings, and a purple manicure, Beyoncé detailed her outfit with subtle nods to the Los Angeles Lakers team colors. A small pin on her suit’s lapel was engraved with Kobe’s initials. “Gigi” was also painted on her left set of nails, while “Kobe” was on her right.

At the beginning of her performance, Beyoncé paused in the middle of the first verse of “XO.” “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” the singer said in front of a gospel choir dressed in all white. “So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love.” At the end of her performance, Beyoncé kissed her hand and held it up to the sky, before turning to Vanessa and saying, “I love you.”

The performer previously paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna with Instagram posts featuring childhood photos of the two. “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” her caption read. Beyoncé and Bryant knew each other for decades; in 1999, Bryant had a cameo in the music video for Destiny’s Child’s “Bug-a-Boo.” Ever since, the two have been photographed together several times over the years.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 alongside seven other passengers. Their “Celebration of Life” service took place in the home of the Los Angeles Lakers to celebrate Bryant’s 20-year career with the team. The service also included performances and emotional speeches from Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Coach Auriemma, and more of Bryant’s friends.