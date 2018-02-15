Disney, if you wanted our attention, then you have it. Everyday, some new reports about the live-action remake of The Lion King surface, and it just keeps getting better and better. Not only is the cast unreal, but it turns out Beyoncé will be splattered all over the movie. The singer is slotted to play Nala, and it has been reported that she will be creating an original song for the movie. DID YOU PASS OUT? I definitely got lightheaded. Beyoncé's original song for The Lion King has fans so, so excited.

The Sun confirmed last month that Bey and Elton John would be collaborating in the studio to create the final soundtrack for the movie. A source told the publication that John "is a big fan of hers and shares her vision of what they could do together."

Beyoncé is just as excited to jump into the project. She will be starring as the very savvy and wise Nala, and offering her pipes to create something unforgettable. As you could probably predict, she plans on being "heavily involved" in the soundtrack. The source continued,

It was really important to Beyoncé that she was heavily involved in creating the soundtrack. She is putting a lot of time and effort into the film and she is confident it will be huge.

The original four songs that are reportedly slotted to stay in the remake are: "Hakuna Matata," "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King," "Circle of Life," and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" Elton John predicted that Beyoncé's original song will be the closing ballad. John told The Sun, "We’ve been speaking to Beyonce’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something."

I'm sure they'll "cook up" something that is literally life changing. The lyrics "Can you feel the love tonight" I think were written about the chemistry between Bey and Elton John.

The movie is set to premiere on July 19, 2018. Already counting down the days.

I can guarantee one thing — tears will be shed in that theater. Between (Caution: 23-year-old spoiler) Mufasa dying and Beyoncé cranking out a ballad, I don't know if my heart can take it. Fans are hyped on Twitter over Beyoncé's involvement on the project.

Directed by Jon Favreu, The Lion King is expected to be lit. If you grew up in the '90s or just like kickass movies — The Lion King is the ultimate nostalgia. Apparently, the original movie was almost quite a bit different than it turned out to be. Specifically, instead of Simba running away, he would have been raised by his Uncle Scar. Is your jaw on the floor?

A conversation between the film's producer, Tom Schumacher, and the voice of Simba, Matthew Broderick, on The Lion King Signature Collection Blu-ray, exposed all the fun dirt about the original production. Schumacher said,

The whole idea was that Simba didn't run off with Timon and Pumbaa. Scar was going to kill Simba the same time he kills Mufasa. He's holding Simba in his mouth, and he's about to break his neck. Everyone comes in and says, 'Oh my gosh, you saved him from the stampede!' And the idea was you [talking to Matthew Broderick] were gonna grow up with Scar and be the goof-off kid.

This concept is so weird to think about, and changes so many factors in the movie. Details about how closely the new remake will follow the old animated version have not yet been released.

However, there are tons of creative names signed on to this movie — I'm sure the team is going to create something unbelievable. Only two years, five months, and four days until The Lion King is here, but who's counting?

