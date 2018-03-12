I think we can all agree that there's something magical about sunsets. Seeing the color of the sky change seems to brighten the day up a bit, whether you've got a front row seat at the beach or are sitting behind the wheel in traffic. The sun knows how to put on a show, and the best part? It's always free. It also doesn't hurt that sunset pictures make for killer Instagram shots. If you're on the hunt for the best places to see the sunset throughout the world, there are some spots you just should not miss.

Some sunsets are orange, others are cotton-candy colored, and you've got a few purple ones, too. No matter the color, sunsets never fail to please. Whether at home or away, sunsets are always there waiting for us at the end of a long day. However, sometimes nature's best attraction is worth traveling for. I highly doubt a bad sunset exists, but certain places around the world provide you a first row view that just can't be beat. You'll want to kick back, relax, and grab a seat for the best show in town. It's a known saying that "the best things in life are free," and sunsets are no exception.

1 Over The Grand Canyon Via Helicopter David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images If the Grand Canyon itself isn't epic enough in its natural form, its sunset views are the icing on the cake. With the light hitting the canyon's rock formations at different angles throughout the day, it seems to be an exquisite sight to witness IRL. Once dusk hits, you'll be able to see such a stunning spectrum of colors that appear to light the canyon up. It's definitely a show you'll want to stick around for. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can catch these incredible views from above by helicopter. Talk about a bucket list item!

2 By Camel In The Sahara Desert, Of Course bisualsstudio/stocksy The Sahara Desert is a sight in itself, let alone at sunset. Imagine orange seas of sand dancing in the wind with not a single building in sight. You'll feel terribly small in comparison to the tall dunes next to you, but you'll feel even smaller as the sun begins to settle directly over the sand. The best way to watch this sunset? By camel, of course! You heard that right! If you're visiting Morocco, you can go on a camel trek at sunset to a desert camp where you can sleep overnight. You'll see the camels' shadows dancing beside you in the sand as you bounce up and down the dunes.

3 On An Epic Safari In Tanzania jordir/stocksy Imagine watching the sunset surrounded by so much beautiful scenery and wildlife! This spot will truly bring back all of the childhood feels from The Lion King. You'll feel as thought you're hanging with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa on a Serengeti, Tanzania safari. You may not remember the sunsets in your fave childhood film, The Lion King, but I'm sure you remember the lions, giraffes, elephants, and other animals that filled the lands. Embrace the opportunity to have a once in a lifetime experience on a safari trip at sunset.