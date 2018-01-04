6 Best Tropical Vacations In The Winter, Because We All Need An Escape ASAP

Hey all, newsflash for anyone who doesn't know, but the United States is a bit chilly right now. And not just chilly, but it's damn cold AF in a lot of states. In Chicago, we haven't seen temperatures break 20 degrees in a week or more. It's safe to say, we are all dreaming of when times were nice and warm. Something like planning tropical vacations in the winter will really do the trick to wipe away those winter blues, and you deserve a break from bundling up to brave the negative degrees outside.

It's easier to have a "grass is always greener" attitude when times are tough. There are great things about the cold places we live in, even when it is cold, and we may not be able to afford to take a trip right now (for financial or commitment reasons). However, snow and cold really makes our toes want to be freed from their wooly socks and boots and feel some sand between them. What we wouldn't give to be able to walk outside in a tank top and tan it up with our cute as hell bathing suits (I don't even remember what that feels like that this point). Needless to say, if you're in need of an escape this winter, consider planning a tropical vacay to one of these destinations.

1 Bora Bora, Tahiti While Bora Bora gave us an iconic scene on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim lost her diamond earring, it is so much more than that (as you all probably know). Located in the Pacific Ocean, south of Hawaii, Bora Bora is a paradise where you can stay in a stilted bungalow and snorkel. You can also visit WWII canons and enjoy the sun which provides you with the warmth you deserve.

2 Playa Del Carmen, Mexico While a ton of people travel to Cancun (and it's gorgeous, so why not), another beach in Mexico you can travel to is Playa del Carmen. You've got the Caribbean right there and you can stroll down Quinta Avenida (Fifth Avenue) to visit the hundreds of shops and restaurants there. There are also ferries to Cozumel, an island right opposite Playa del Carmen, that gives you endless possibilities for adventures.

3 Turks And Caicos A very popular and super gorgeous place to visit is Turks and Caicos. It's a huge tourist spot and is located in the Bahamas. The US dollar is the currency, so you don't have to worry about conversion rates and can relax and think of the cold winter as a bad dream.

4 St. Lucia, Caribbean Located in the Caribbean, this is a popular stop for cruises and gives some of the best views ever. The water is clear, the scenery is breathtaking, and you can visit some volcanoes as well. It's truly the perfect spot for escaping the freezing temps.

5 Maldives Located off the coast of Sri Lanka, the Maldives gives us some of the coolest spots and the best vibes. It's well suited to entertain you so you can find either things on water or land to do that are more than just swimming and tanning. You can island hop or visit native buildings. There are museums and more, so you can take in the culture of the South Asian island.