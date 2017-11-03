Best iPhone X Cases That'll Make You Forget Rose Gold Isn't An Option

If you're one of the lucky ones that got your hands on Apple's just-released iPhone X, then the first thing you're going to want to do is make sure that you have it protected. Now, I know that the sleek design is so gorgeous that you might not want to cover it up, but given the amount of money you paid for your phone, it's probably wise to keep it covered. Read on to discover some of the best iPhone X cases that won't make you sad to cover up your phone.

There was so much lead-up to the iPhone X release on Friday, Nov. 3, that you've probably become well-versed in many of the new features that come with it. One of the coolest features is the all-glass design that makes the iPhone X look undeniably slick. Dissimilar from the most recent iPhone releases, the iPhone X only comes in two color options: Silver or Space Gray. This isn't to say that they're not beautiful options, but you might find yourself longing for that Rose Gold hue to which you've become accustomed.

Fear not, because when you buy a case in which to protect your precious iPhone X, you can also upgrade the color scheme depending on which case you choose.

1. Lucid Clear in Rose Gold Metallic by Caudabe

This case made by Caudabe is the best of both worlds when it comes to your favorite rosy metallic and the available iPhone X color options. Since the Lucid Clear case has a see-thru back, you can still show off the the iPhone X glass back while delivering a hint of rose gold in the stripes at the bottom and on the bumper.

The Lucid Clear case also comes in Silver Metallic and Crystal (which is just a clear case). You can purchase it on the Caudabe website for $24.95.

2. Presidio Clear with Golden Blossoms by Speck

Here is another case that will inject a boost of color into the aesthetic of your iPhone X. The Presidio Clear case (shown here in Golden Blossom) lets you showcase the glass back while still protecting your phone. With this case, you can always keep flowers blooming — even in the dead of winter.

The Presidio Clear case is also available in Shimmer Floral Metallic Gold. You can buy yours online from Speck for $44.95.

3. Karat in Turquoise by Case-Mate

If you like a pop color with your metallics, then this case is for you. The Karat case in Turquoise doesn't allow for the see-thru back, but you won't miss that when you have all that pretty rose gold to look at.

The Karat case also comes in Rose Gold, Gold, and Mother of Pearl, and those color options do have clear backs if that's a must for you. Whichever one strikes your fancy can be bought at Case-Mate online for $50.

4. Impact Case in Lemonade by Casetify

This partially clear case from Casetify is the perfect way to show off your new iPhone X while still keeping it protected in a super fun pattern. The Impact Case comes in many different designs, so you're bound to find something you like.

If you're forever in the mood for some Beyoncé (I might be projecting here.), then you can buy this Impact Case in Lemonade online for $45.

5. Empire Case in Rose Gold/White by elago

This sleek AF case from elago is here to end your search for the perfect "winter white." The minimalist design is highlighted by rose gold accents, and you won't even care that you can't see the glass back on your iPhone X.

You can buy this one or other color options, like Rose Gold/Black, at elago online for $14.49.

So, now you have some options to keep your iPhone X protected and fashionable. You'll look so chic while using your iPhone X that nobody would ever guess that what you're actually doing while holding up your phone is creating a poop Animoji.

