Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Highlights The Best Tech Savings

Best Buy is all about the tech, and on Black Friday, it's also all about the savings. Once you take a peek at Best Buy's Black Friday ad, you'll realize it might be the best place for your tech-loving self this holiday. Plus, you can start shopping earlier than ever.

On Nov. 7, Best Buy released its Black Friday ad, and there are so many good deals that it's almost difficult to sift through all of them. If you want it (on sale), Best Buy probably has it. According to Best Buy's blog, from Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 10, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals in-stores and online that you can snap up before they even make an appearance on Friday, Nov. 29. Not only that, but from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, Best Buy is offering a Daily Doorbuster deal in-stores and on its website. These Daily Doorbusters will also make an appearance during the official Black Friday sale online at BestBuy.com on Thursday, Nov. 28, in the wee hours of the morning and in-store at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The deals range from TVs, video games, cell phones, laptops, headphones, and more. Some of the best tech deals spotted in Best Buy's ad include:

$79.99 Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer (originally $149.99)

$199.99 Insignia 58-inch LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR — This comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (originally $479.99)

$199.99 HP 14-inch Laptop AMD A9-Series with 4GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5, 128GB Solid State Drive (originally $299.99)

$279.99 Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Google Assistant (originally $349.99)

$89 Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (originally $189)

Save up to $200 on the latest models of iMac or MacBook Air

Up to $500 off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with qualified trade-in and activation, which means you can get an iPhone 11 Pro for $499.99 if you qualify.

$199.99 Apple HomePod (originally $299.99)

Up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 4

$59.99 Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa (originally $99.99)

$19.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Control (originally $39.99)

If you are only planning to shop Black Friday deals when the date finally arrives, remember to mark your calendars for Best Buy's schedule. Most stores will be opening up at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, and then closing for a period of time at 1 a.m. local time on Nov. 29. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, and they'll close at 10 p.m. local time.