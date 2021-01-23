Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has basically taken over the internet since Inauguration Day, from stealing the show with his mittens to becoming the best new meme of 2021 so far. Did I mention the meme filters floating around Instagram? Priceless. Now the champs on his official campaign team created a Bernie Sanders inauguration meme sweatshirt that raised money for charity, and it sold out in a matter of hours.

Having made their debut on Friday, Jan. 22, the Sanders meme sweatshirts are unavailable as of Saturday, Jan. 23 after they sold out in only a few hours. Before selling out, the website informed customers of the increasingly high demand, revealing it would take anywhere from four to eight weeks for delivery. Those who managed to scoop one up paid $45, and put their cash towards a good cause, since 100% of proceeds went to Meals on Wheels Vermont. The crewneck sweatshirts, which were USA-made 100% organic cotton fleece, featured the adorable meme of Bernie wearing a Burton jacket and mittens. Below his chair, there is also the "Bernie" campaign logo in white.

Elite Daily reached out to Sanders' campaign team to see if there are any plans to restock the sweatshirt but did not hear back at the time of publication.

There's no way to know the number of sweatshirts sold, but since all the proceeds went to Meals on Wheels Vermont, that state's charity should be receiving a lot of help very soon. If you aren't familiar with Meals on Wheels, the program addresses hunger and isolation in senior communities by providing them free meal deliveries.

Fans expressed their approval of the charity buy on Twitter:

A lot of people found the "sold out" news to be too much:

Some fans basically created a meme within a meme as soon as they learned about the sweatshirt:

Although it's unclear if the campaign is going to sell another round of the Sanders inauguration meme sweatshirts, it seems like they already raised a ton for charity, so it's a win-win.