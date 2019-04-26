In my opinion, everything bagels are *the* best. TBH, I wish that more snacks tasted like them. Thanks to a new butter product, I can make that happen (and so can you). That's right: Bennett's Butter Co.'s Everything Bagel Butter is here, and it'll make your go-to goodies taste like an everything bagel. Whether you're hoping to spread the flavors onto a piece of bread or melt it onto your popcorn, you'll get the garlicky taste you know and love with every bite. I'm so ready for this, y'all.

First, let's talk about where the Everything Bagel Butter comes from. The delicious spread was created by Bennett's Butter Co., which is a company that also created tasty butter flavors like Sriracha Jalapeño Butter and Blueberry Butter (I'll get into the rest later). In my opinion, its Everything Bagel Butter stands out from the others.

According to Bennett's Butter Co., the Everything Bagel Butter is filled with a ton of ingredients that are usually used to season an everything bagel. Those crave-worthy ingredients include garlic (yay), onions, black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, sea salt, poppy seeds, scallions, lemon juice, and honey. The only thing that's not included in the butter is the actual bagel. That's totally fine, since you'll probably want to spread this on a ton of different snacks.

If you're hoping to try Bennett's Butter Co.'s Everything Bagel Butter (same), you can buy some on the company's website. Right now, it's available as part of various six-pack bundles, such as this "The Whole Crew" pack (which costs $35.99), or this "All Everything All The Time" pack (which costs $39.99). You can scan all of the butter bundles on the company's website by clicking here.

If you'd rather buy the Everything Bagel Butter IRL at a store, you're in luck. According to a post on Bennett's Butter Co.'s Instagram page, the butter selections (including the Everything Bagel flavor) are currently being sold at Balducci's grocery stores. Per the company, the butter hit the shelves last week. With that being said, add 'em to your shopping list and start lathering your favorite snacks with them.

While you're looking for Everything Bagel Butter (online or in-store), there's a good chance that you'll see the company's other butter options for sale. I know I mentioned two flavors before (Sriracha Jalapeño and Blueberry), but let's take a look at the rest.

According to Bennett's Butter Co.'s website, the remaining butter flavors include Cinnamon + Brown Sugar, Roasted Garlic, and Mushroom. Similar to the Everything Bagel selection, you can purchase these flavors in butter bundles on the company's website. At the time of publication, most of them cost $39.99. However, some bundles are on sale for $35.99 — so choose which flavors you want and make room in your fridge.

I, personally, have my eyes on the Sriracha Jalapeño Butter (in addition the the Everything Bagel Butter, of course).

There's no doubt in my mind that these butter selections will take your bagels (or snacks) to the next level. Grab your favorite one and start spreading the flavor.