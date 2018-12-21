One time, I went on vacation and forgot my entire makeup bag at home. With photos involved, there was no way I was going to walk around for an entire week completely barefaced. So, I did what any beauty junkie would do: I hit up a dollar store and loaded up on all the cheapest makeup I could find. While I was able to make do with most of the bargain beauty buys, I learned that mascara and eyeliner are two items I, personally, can never skimp on. Needless to say, news of the brand-new Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner (inspired by their super popular Roller Lash Mascara) has me reaching for my wallet already. But let's see what will make their newest launch worth every penny, shall we?

Well, once it's on, it's really on. Just like Roller Lash Mascara's formula, this eyeliner is completely waterproof. (Go for a swim, turn on a tear-jerking chick flick — do what you gotta do, because this liner isn't afraid of a little water!) Don't worry, it gets even better. Benefit promises a full 24 hour's worth of wear. Do you know what you can do in 24 hours? I'm not recommending this, but you technically go to work in the same cat eye you wore out last night! Plus, its super matte formula is not only the perfect complement to any eye makeup look, but it also prevents smudging, fading, or smearing.

This baby also makes mastering a cat eye so much easier. I'm pretty good at creating a crisp cat eye on myself — after wearing one almost every day for the last 10 years, I better be! But even so, a dollar-store eyeliner and 30 minutes in front of a mirror didn't end with a decent wing, at least for me. Trust me, it's all in the formula and the applicator tip. Luckily, this one is super thin and won't skip or drag, which, in turn, leaves you with a super clean wing.

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

The Roller Liner comes in two colors: black and brown. While most people prefer the darkest, truest black formula, some prefer the look of a more subtle shade of brown. (This includes me sometimes!) Whether you're the latter, or you just appreciate variety, you'll find it in Benefit's new Roller Liner Eyeliner.

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Even more, the Roller Liner is also best paired with Benefit's Roller Eye Bright Pencil. Yep, that's right: The black and brown shades of Roller Liner aren't the only new launch. Benefit announced there's also an eye brightening pencil called Roller coming soon, too. It's a soft pink, 8-hour waterline pencil (that's also waterproof), that you use along your waterline for an instant boost. A single stroke makes your eyes look brighter and bigger in seconds. Now, pair that with a crisp cat eye, and there's no telling where your eyes will take you.

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Lucky for all of us, all this newness launches in time for all your New Year's makeup resolutions. Both the Roller Eye Brightening Pencil ($20) and Roller Liner Eyeliner ($22) will be available for purchase anywhere Benefit Cosmetics is sold starting Jan. 4. Get your hands on it, and you'll roll into 2019 with eye makeup you've only ever seen on vision boards.