Ben Higgins is undoubtedly America's favorite Bachelor. He's about as perfect as any reality television star can be. Unfortunately, Ben's run on Bachelor Winter Games has been completely stagnant. He hasn't formed a connection with any of the women in the house nor does he seem like he wants to. Ben addressing his breakup with Lauren B. on Bachelor Winter Games is so, so heartbreaking.

Ben's emotional breakdown was spurred by Australian-bred contestant, Tiffany, leaving because she wasn't forming a connection. This made Ben question his own place in the house. After a long talk with Ashley I. and Chris Harrison, Ben fully opened up about his relationship with ex-fiancé Lauren B. and how much their breakup has impacted him. Ben explained, "I'm still emotionally dealing with the loss of that relationship."

