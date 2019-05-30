Whenever I think about Ben & Jerry's, I usually think about gooey caramel swirls and cookie dough chunks. However, all of that just changed, because Ben & Jerry's new Pucker Upper sorbet flavor is here. TBH, the summery selection is nothing like the rest, and it'll have you coming back for more (trust me). Between its sweet-and-sour flavors and "sour sugar bits," it's the most refreshing scoop of the season. Before you head to the store and buy a pint, I'll tell you a little bit more about it.

Let's start with its unique flavors, because I still can't get over 'em. Ben & Jerry's new pint — which was announced on Wednesday, May 29 — features sweet raspberry sorbet that's cut with an "extra tart" lemonade swirl. Those flavors alone pack a punch and provide a sweet-and-sour taste that's unlike other sorbet flavor I've tried in the past. That's not it, though. As I previously mentioned, Pucker Upper also includes dairy-coated sour sugar bits, and they add the *perfect* amount of crunch and sweetness to every scoop.

I've already devoured half a pint of Pucker Upper, and I can attest that it's downright delicious. If you're someone who prefers a dessert that's equally sweet and tart, I'm sure you'll like it, too.

If you're hoping to give the Pucker Upper pint a try, you're in luck. According to Ben & Jerry's, the flavor is now available nationwide. Therefore, if you have a go-to Ben & Jerry's pickup spot (like a local supermarket or convenience store), go ahead and see if it's in stock. If you'd rather plan your trip ahead of time, you can check its availability on the Ben & Jerry's website.

Apparently, Pucker Upper is also available in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops across the nation. So, if you'd rather taste the flavor before dedicating yourself to an entire pint, you can visit a Scoop Shop and see if you like it. In order to find a Scoop Shop near you, head to the official Ben & Jerry's website and hit "Shops & Catering" at the top of the screen. After that, visit the "Find A Scoop Shop" section of the following page and enter your location information. Then, details about your local Scoop Shop will appear.

If you need more convincing before trying the new flavor, get this: Laura Essaid, Ben & Jerry's Associate Brand Manager, raved about the new flavor in a press release. She said, "After 13 years with the company, I don't think I've ever seen a flavor quite like this. It's a perfect flavor for summer with a balance of sweet and sour, while light, fruity, and refreshing… plus, there's no grill required."

There you have it, everyone. The new Ben & Jerry's sorbet flavor is perfect for summer, and it's currently available nationwide. However, the "Limited Batch" flavor will only be available for a limited time. With that being said, head to your local Scoop Shop or grocery store and try it while it's available. Pucker up, because this flavor's a doozy.