For many contestants on the hit reality show The Bachelor, finding love is the end goal. While not everyone walks away with a lasting love connection, many end up finding happiness after the cameras stop rolling. Take, for instance, former Bachelor star Ben Higgins, who recently found a new bae in Jessica Clarke, a 23-year-old account manager from Nashville. Higgins has certainly gone through his fair share of heartbreak, but now that he has a new love in his life, he's opening up about how unbelievably happy he is. Ben Higgins’ first kiss with Jessica Clarke, as he explained on his podcast, was just as romantic as you'd imagine.

It was only less than a week ago that Higgins took to Instagram to make his relationship with Clarke public. "I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long!" Higgins captioned the sweet photo of himself and Clarke embracing and sharing huge grins. "Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey."

Higgins then invited Clarke to appear as a guest on his podcast, The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, where he revealed even more details on their first meeting.

Higgins' co-host, Ashley Iaconetti — another former Bachelor contestant and total romantic — asked Clarke about the first time she and Higgins met in person. (Remember, they met when Higgins sent Clarke a DM!) Higgins revealed that when they met, their first kiss happened right then and there! "I think I walked outside and just laid it [on her]," People reports. Meaning that he literally just kissed her right off the bat, and it seems like she was into it!

"I thought it was romantic," Clarke responded, as People reported. "Mostly because when I saw you I was like, ‘Okay, do I make a joke or do I just say hi?’ And then you just kissed me so I didn’t have to do either of them." Honestly, meeting someone in person for the first time can be totally overwhelming, especially when you've mainly been communicating online. Higgins' decision to smooch his bae right when they first met in person might sound bold, but it clearly worked out.

Now, the two seem completely head over heels for each other. Even though they're currently in a long-distance relationship, with Higgins in Denver and Clarke in Nashville, People reports the couple is dedicated to making their love work. "Honestly, FaceTime is really great,” Higgins said. “It’s such a benefit now to relationships that you can still see the person, you can still interact with them. Yeah, it’s still better to be around them, but I think we FaceTime every day. There’s no reason not to."

With modern technology, adorable, sweep-you-off-your-feet romantic kisses, and sweet Instagram posts, it seems safe to say that Higgins and Clarke are on the right track. I, for one, am thrilled for them! If anyone deserves to find love in a post-Bachelor world, it's Ben Higgins. Crossing my fingers for these two!