Ben Higgins is here to add his take on the breakup rumors around Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. ICYMI: Kufrin and Higgins were co-hosts of The Bachelor Live on Stage before it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the process Higgins also had the chance to witness her relationship with Yrigoyen firsthand. “It’s tough, man,” Higgins lamented to Us Weekly during a June 18 interview. “I spent a lot of time with him on tour. We were doing The Bachelor Live on Stage tour together [and] Garrett was there for a lot of it.”

Higgins learned via news headlines that the couple was having issues after Yrigoyen posted a controversial message in defense of police to Instagram. Since then, he's spoken to Kufrin about the situation. “It hurts because I know how good they can be, and I know how hard this situation is for them,” Higgins told Us Weekly, later adding that “any time relationships end, it’s tough. But I also know that you need to be with somebody that, morally, you agree with.”

Yep, you read that last part correctly. He said "any time relationships end," which is interesting because, uh, Kufrin never said her relationship ended?

When speaking on the June 16 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Kufrin didn't necessarily say that they were still together, but instead kept things more open-ended. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin revealed. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

The post causing a rift in Kufrin's relationship with Yrigoyen was uploaded to his Instagram page on June 4 and has not been taken down since.

It features a black box with a thin blue line striking across it alongside this lengthy caption:

I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted. We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones. Remember when they put on the badge they’re still humans, with raw emotion, the more brutality they face the more on edge they become, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or whatever negative is said to them, they still show up for us when we need them! Remember these men and women who hold this Thin Blue Line; strangers, friends, family, neighbors, or your enemies. They will always be out there protecting us, no matter what!#thinblueline#antiracism#antibrutality

Kufrin has made it clear she does not share his views on the matter and that she's "trying to get him to see the bigger picture."