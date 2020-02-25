Sound the alarm! Ben Affleck shared his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez's acting skills, and *spoiler alert* he's such a supportive ex. You'll see when you read Ben Affleck's reaction to Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers Oscars snub. It is everything.

Affleck is currently on a media blitz promoting his new film The Way Back and, in a Feb. 18 interview with The New York Times, Affleck got super candid about his sobriety and exes. He even took the time to discuss his former flame from 16 years ago: Jennifer Lopez. To be fair, I doubt anyone who dated Jennifer Lopez has forgotten about the triple-threat. As a refresher, Affleck and Lopez became an item in July 2002, then got engaged that November, but ultimately broke things off in January 2004.

In the interview, Affleck revealed he still keeps in touch with Lopez. *Gasp* And, he also proved himself to be a supportive ex, and I am suddenly Team Affleck again.

Reporter Brooks Barnes shared some of Affleck's quotes that did not make it into his profile piece on Twitter. Those quotes (read: praises) were about Lopez.

"She should have been nominated. She's the real thing," he said of Lopez getting snubbed at the Oscars for her role in Hustlers. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her."

That's called class, y'all. He's here for Lopez's wins and clearly has no problem telling her or anyone else, for that matter.

"How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f*cking baller," he added.

Affleck was on a roll, apparently, and opened up about his other ex, also named Jennifer, but last name Garner. He called their divorce the "biggest regret of [his] life."

Affleck thanked Garner for how much she's worked on co-parenting with him since they separated in June 2015 and divorced in October 2018.

"The first and main thing that I have to say to Jennifer Garner in public or in private is thank you," he said. "I want to be really clear about how much I respect her and how much I value the fact that she works with me in co-parenting."

Regardless of how Team Jennifer (Lopez or Garner) may feel about Affleck's dating history, it is truly amazing to see Affleck openly support, thank, value, and respect his exes.