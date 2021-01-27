During an appearance on the Jan. 26 appearance on the Dear Media Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Bekah Martinez revealed she might open her relationship with Grayston Leonard in the future. “We’ve talked before about, like, I want to get married, but like, ‘I don’t know if I want to have sex with you for the rest of my life,'” she shared. “And so we’ve talked about that maybe one day we’d have an open relationship.”' As for her partner's thoughts on her potentially being with other men, Martinez made it clear that he'd be cool with it. “He’s not that jealous,” she said of her Leonard. “We have two kids together and we live together and love each other.”

Per Us Weekly, Martinez and Leonard reportedly began dating in July 2018. Since then, they've had two children together: Ruth, who was born in February 2019 and Franklin, who was born in July 2020. The two are not married, but Martinez did hint that an engagement was possibly going to be happening soon in a Jan. 8 Instagram post praising her partner of over two years.

"Okay, I gotta take a minute to make a little appreciation post for this guy right here," she wrote alongside a picture of them with their second child. "First of all, this photo was taken 18 months ago and I can’t believe it 🤯 So much has changed— we’ve even added another little baby to the family!"

She continued, "back to @pipyopi— we had such a rough start to our relationship, but we’ve come so far in three short years. He’s my partner, one of my best friends, and the person I will never get tired of laughing with.I’ve had so much on my plate lately, and the way he’s made me a priority doesn’t go unnoticed. Every evening after I get done with class, he’s got dinner on the table. Every morning for about the past week he’s let me sleep in till 9 while he takes care of the kids.This man runs a business, is the most wonderful and involved dad, and he listens to my needs and cares."

OK, now here's where she teased the proposal: "@pipyopi, you’re superman and I love you so much!!! I’m ready to spend the rest of my life with you, just waiting on that second proposal 😉💍."

While their relationship may sound like a modern fairytale now, Martinez revealed in a series of July 2020 Instagram Stories that they definitely hit some rough patches along the way. “Honestly … I got prego three months into dating. We didn’t have a ‘sex life’ really established before pregnancy and kids so we’ve kind of never known any different with each other," she reportedly said, per Us Weekly.

She reportedly continued to say the unexpected pregnancy was “so f–king hard” on their relationship in the beginning. “Wanted to break up a million times. It sucked,” she reportedly explained. “I felt guilty for wanting to end the pregnancy initially. I worried my child’s parents would hate each other. But we made it and came out stronger than ever.”

Happy for them!