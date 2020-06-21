Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is officially a mother of two. Bekah Martinez gave birth to her son with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, and she's asking fans for name suggestions. Here are the details about the baby boy.

Martinez welcomed her second child on Friday, June 19 in the couple's living room. The 25-year-old shared photos of the newborn in an Instagram post, along with the caption, "He’s. HERE. Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon."

As Bachelor Nation knows, Martinez was a fan-favorite cast member on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Though her days on The Bachelor may be over now, she's still been spreading her cheery personality as an Instagram influencer. Fans have been following her pregnancy on social media ever since she announced the news on Thanksgiving with a photo of herself and Leonard holding a sonogram snapshot, along with the couple's first-born, Ruth, in tow.

In May, Martinez shared photos of herself 35 weeks into her pregnancy. The Instagram pictures feature her showing off her baby bump in a bikini and comparing it to the size of a pineapple. She wrote, "I’m not gonna lie, the thought of pushing out TWO babies unmedicated in less than a year and a half has me feeling some type of way. But can’t wait to meet this little guy soon!!"

Martinez went public with her relationship with Leonard in July 2018 after fans were speculating whether or not she would join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. It was then she decided to set things straight, posting a loving photo of the two on Instagram with the caption: "My own private paradise. Thank you @jzobphoto for the beautiful photos and thank you @pipyopi for your love."

Martinez revealed she was pregnant with Ruth three months later, in September 2018. She told PureWow that out she found out she was expecting after three months of dating Leonard, and that she was originally in "disbelief." After the news sunk in, however, she explained that the two were "overjoyed."

With their latest addition, the family of four is ready to begin a new chapter, and hopefully Martinez will reveal her new son's name very soon.