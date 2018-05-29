It's official: The Bachelorette is back, and so is Becca Kufrin, the most Midwesterny Midwestern bachelorette ever. I mean, her catch phrase is "let's do the damn thing" — a phrase ripe for future Home Goods wall hangings if I've ever seen one. The 28-year-old Minnesotan seems incredibly genuine, which is why I'm rooting for her. Oh, that and because ABC brutally destroyed her last season by filming that time her fiancé broke up with her. But fear not, because already, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's body language on The Bachelorette suggests girl is going to be fine.

Spoiler alert: Becca has shared that she got engaged during the filming of this season. After Monday's episode, it seems like there is one clear frontrunner to the race, and that dude is Garrett Yrigoyen. Garrett is a 29-year-old from Reno, Nevada who works in medical sales. ABC describes him as "a true outdoorsman who loves fly-fishing, hiking and snowshoeing." He also apparently does a mean Chris Farley impression.

But most importantly, Garrett received the "first impression rose" from Becca, as well as a kiss. It's worth noting that the past three Bachelorettes all ended up engaged to the recipients of their first impression rose. Plus, all of those Bachelorettes — Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay — kissed their future fiancés on the first night. The three appeared on last night's episode to give Becca some advice, and JoJo predicted, "Whoever she kisses tonight, or gives the first impression rose — keep an eye on them."

Garrett's entrance was also... interesting. He rolled in with a minivan with a car seat in the back of it, as well as diapers and soccer balls. He wanted to highlight "the great dad and awesome husband," he'll be one day. The move made me throw up in my mouth, but it delighted Becca. Garrett "reminds me of home," she shared. "My family would love him. I really like Garrett."

Because I'd like to know if Becca and Garrett are a done deal, or if I should keep watching, I spoke to body language expert Craig Baxter of All About Body Language, to gather his take on Becca and Garrett's body language. Here's what he shared.

There's a lot of tenderness here. DISNEY/ABC This kiss is definitely tender, says Baxter. "However ,what’s interesting about this photo is her use of the ‘double touch’ — meaning that she utilizes a double hand hold," he adds. What's off about this? "We often only reserve this type of behavior for those who are deserving of a ‘little extra’ sincerity," explains Baxter. "We also tend to touch more when we find someone physically attractive, so as it’s Becca who has instigated this action, I’d say it’s a reliable sign of welcomed affection and attraction is felt." Ooh la la...

Garrett's very open to being Becca's man. DISNEY/ABC Baxter calls this the "preening display." He says, "Becca takes great delight in placing this ‘symbolic rose’ on Garrett," says Baxter. "There are no concealed emotions here — Garrett gladly accepts!" Seriously about to put money on this dude. He continues, "Interestingly, placing a flower near your heart signifies that you’re indeed taken in some countries, whereas a flower on the other side of your chest means that you’re available." Let's be real, Becca and Garrett probably have zero ideas about these traditions. Still, this is a sweet moment that shows major potential for their relationship.

Becca really likes this dude. DISNEY/ABC "Becca’s extra hold of Garrett’s neck with her left hand reveals her affection towards him," says Baxter. "This action screams, 'I’m holding you close and I don’t want to let you go!' [It's] behavior only seen with those who you find worthy of receiving such genuine tenderness." I often feel like hugs can be even more intimate than making out, so this makes sense to me. Additionally, Baxter adds, "Garrett looks utterly smitten." I don't blame him!

Garrett is feeling confident AF. DISNEY/ABC This dude seems to loves a good manspread. "Garrett uses a crotch display and an ‘akimbo’ arm display to silently show off his territory to onlookers," says Baxter. "We often widen and spread out whenever we’re feeling confident, to the point where we want to show ourselves as being strong and powerful." Which is, after all, what some men seem to think women want. "This behavior is otherwise known as a ‘status display’ and features heavily whenever you’re around someone you fancy," explains Baxter. So yes, Garrett was full of minivan gimmicks on the season premiere, but he does seem to really like Becca.