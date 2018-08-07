The experts see some small signs that they're either still finding their comfort level in the relationship, or that they may be feeling some of the pressure of the spotlight in this final video, though they're definitely both enjoying the attention. Brown notes how Becca led Garrett out of the tunnel, and believes it appeared that Garrett would have liked to be the one to lead, saying, “I think he wanted to — because the back of his hand is facing forward. I think they both want the spotlight, but he's going to have to get used to the fact that she's going to want to outshine him. That's hard in show business.”

But despite that small moment of disconnect, Cobb sees a couple that's still actively working on getting closer. She notes how “Becca made sure to stay connected to her man as they made their way to the seats on set.” And while she also noticed how Becca took the lead, she was happy to see that she “made sure to turn around to look at him and grab his hand.” In that way, she is reinforcing their connection through physical touch.

So, what does all this mean for Becca and Garrett in the long term? On that, the experts are somewhat split. Cobb sees a couple that appears to be off to a great start, and says, “If they can keep an emotional connection along with their physical connection, then they have a good chance to last the test of time.”

While Brown agrees that they are happy together for the moment, she believes they have some issues to overcome if they're going to stay together long term. She points first to how “in all the clips, he gets uncomfortable and looks down when the other guys he competed against come up.”

No doubt it can be a bit, ahem, awkward to watch the person you love date several other people at the same time. But that issue aside, Brown’s prediction for the couple is positive, saying, “Overall I think these two will have their issues as any couple does... but [they] have a good shot at making it.” Good for them. I wish this couple nothing but love and happiness — and for Garrett to stay off Instagram forever. Because, WTF. Just sayin’.

