Beautyblender totally changed the game when they came onto the scene 11 years ago with their pink egg-shaped sponge that gives your foundation an instant airbrushed finish. Then last year, in 2018, the brand announced they would be launching Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation with packaging that paired perfectly with the OG makeup sponge. And now, Beautyblender is back with their third launch, another product that promises a flawless finish. Beautyblender's new primer collection includes four formulas — each one designed to solve a different beauty concern from flaky skin to dark spots — and honestly, I can't decide which one to try first.

The first one is the Opal Essence Serum Primer. As the name suggests, this one is not only hydrating (like a serum essence), but the gemstone-inspired iridescence gives dull skin a dewy shine, without looking greasy. When applied as the first step in the makeup process, this hydrating primer creates a moisturized base that helps foundation glide on like a dream — no more annoying dry patches for your makeup to cling to. This skincare hybrid is packed with a blend of fermented botanica extracts that soothe dry skin and brighten your complexion instantly and over time.

The Selfie Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer is just what you need this summer. Not only does the dry oil hydrate without making you look oily, the antioxidant-packed ingredients, with vitamins C and E, help neutralize pollutants and brighten skin. And here's where things get really good: The built-in SPF 38 protects your skin from the UVA, UVB, and HEV damage you get from the sun and devices — all without giving you that chalky cast that traditional sunscreens give your makeup.

The next primer in the lineup is sure to be a fan favorite. The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer blurs the appearance of pores and uneven texture, plus it neutralizes all signs of redness on the skin. Silicone and niacinamide in the primer even create a humidity-proof barrier that mattifies and minimizes shine, no matter how muggy it gets outside. Maybe now is a good time to plan that tropical getaway? And the best part is, it can be layered over skincare without causing annoying pilling.

The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer is the only primer that comes in multiple shades, rounding off the quartet of primer formulas. Available in Light-Medium and Tan-Deep, you'll be sure to minimize your pores without compromising your gorgeous skin tone.

As far as application goes, the brainchild by Beautyblender is, of course, encouraged for application with the fan-favorite sponge, but your fingers work plenty well too.

If you're curious to know how Beautyblender will change your beauty game again, you'll be glad to know there's no need to wait to discover their newest launch. The Opal Essence Serum Primer, Selfie Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer, and The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer in two shades are already available for $32 on both beautyblender.com and Sephora.com now. Go ahead and add them to your virtual carts right this second — you know you want to.