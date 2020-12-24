Now that you've finished shopping for everyone else in your life, it's time to treat yourself to some goodies. And there's simply no better place to go for just that than Bath & Body Works' 2020 Semi-Annual Sale. Starting on Dec. 26, some items will be up to 75% off, and there'll be new markdowns happening every week. The retailer will even be bringing back some old BB&W favorites.

OK, let's talk details. You can expect select clearance items to be marked down by up to 75% off, including everything from bodycare to three-wick candles and more. In the 2019 version of the sale, tons of bodycare items were discounted for as low as $3. I can already taste my dream at-home spa day with all these deals. If you've missed some retired scents like Honeysuckle, Secret Wonderland, and Sensual Amber fragrances, you'll get another chance to shop those classics during the Semi-Annual sale as well. Hot-tip: Last year, returning scents went for as little as $4.

For those who want to go into 2021 with something completely new to ring in the season to come, Bath & Body Works is dropping dozens of new candles and soaps just in time for the sale. The only slight bummer is that, due to concerns over the COVID-19, there won't be any sale bins this year. However, with the website and stores super stocked and ready, you'll still find plenty of deals. Even the rubber duckies are back and ready for the taking.

This sale will extend into January 2021, but that doesn't mean you should wait to shop the bargains; Bath & Body Works' sales always have products flying off the shelves both in-store and virtually. To ensure you don't miss out on this chance to stock up on your fave products, check out a sampling of the discounts below. Remember, Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale only comes around twice a year, so enjoy it while it lasts.