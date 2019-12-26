I hope you didn't get too attached to any money your relatives gifted you over the holidays, because it's time to spend it all on candles. Just as you probably made a pact to save that coin, Bath & Body Works' 2019 Semi-Annual Sale burst in like the Kool-Aid Man on Thursday, Dec. 26, promising up to 75% off tons of tried-and-true brand favorites. That means several things: First, some retired fragrances are back for as low as $4. Second, a wild amount of three-wick candles are only $11. Third, TONS of bodycare items are on sale for as low as $3.

From there, the discounts keep coming, and they're going harder than your dad picking up all the holiday wrapping paper two milliseconds after you open a present. Wallflowers, hand soaps, Christmas fragrances — you name it, it's discounted. See the best deals of BBW's Semi-Annual Sale below, and kiss all your money goodbye.

$4 To $6 Retired Fragrances

As the brand does from time to time, Bath & Body Works brought back some iconic retired fragrances for their Semi-Annual Sale. Remember Cherry Blossom? What about the intoxicating Twilight Woods? (Don't tell me you didn't douse yourself in that scent every day before 8th grade.) Fragrances like Freesia, Endless Weekend, and Juniper Breeze have also made a comeback this time around. Peep the best picks of the bunch below, all $6 or under:

$11 Three-Wick Candles

Tons of normally-$25 three-wick candles are on sale for just $11 RN. (Technically, they're $10.50, if that sweetens the deal at all.) There are seasonal holiday favorites like Fresh Balsam and 'Tis The Season if you never want the holiday vibes to die down. But there are also classic faves, like Champagne Toast and Marshmallow Fireside if you're not attached to the season. Here are some candles you'll want to scoop up ASAP before they're all gone:

Up To 75% Off Bodycare

If the year's end also meant the end to that bottle of BBW Body Lotion you were squeezing out every last drop of, fear not: The brand has tons of bodycare from 50% to 75% off, meaning tons of lotions, shower gels, and more are as little as $3. The holiday scents appear to be the most heavily discounted, but year-'round favorites like Black Cherry Merlot and the Aromatherapy scents are also on sale. Round out your BBW haul with these babies: