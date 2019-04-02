By now, you're probably dreaming of packing up your winter clothes and throwing on a pair of shorts (and maybe you have already). Some of the country is still battling bone-chilling temps, while other areas are warming up quick. Luckily, April is finally here and that means that summer-like weather is on the way. You can keep cool with Baskin-Robbins' Oreo 'n Caramel Ice Cream for April 2019. It's their new Flavor of the Month and I can't wait to dive right into a cone of this stuff.

Each month, Baskin-Robbins unleashes a special new Flavor of the Month and it definitely gives me something to look forward to. For April, Baskin-Robbins is unveiling an incredible new flavor that mixes two of my favorite things: Oreos and caramel. You can order up scoops of Baskin-Robbins' Oreo 'n Caramel Ice Cream at participating locations right now.

As you may have guessed, the Oreo 'n Caramel Ice Cream is made with cookies ‘n cream with caramel. What I love about this flavor is that it's a good mix of salty and sweet. According to Baskin-Robbins, the blend features salty caramel ice cream mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and a smooth caramel swirl. When it comes to flavors of ice cream, this is it, you guys. I haven't tried it yet, but the description alone is enough to make my mouth water. (Seriously, I'm over here drooling about this one.)

“In April, we're celebrating spring with new flavor combinations and deals that will bring a smile to our guests’ faces,” Carol Austin, vice president of marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release. “Our ‘Make it Amazing’ promotion and Flavor of the Month, Oreo ‘n Caramel, are all about giving our guests new ways to experience their favorites at Baskin-Robbins.”

As you just read, Baskin-Robbins is running its "Make it Amazing" promotion right now, and it's going to make your next cone so much tastier. I didn't think that was possible, but it definitely is. The promotion lets you upgrade from a plain waffle cone to a specialty cone-like one that's been dipped in chocolate. Yes, please. The promotion also includes any dry topping like rainbow sprinkles or whatever your heart desires, according to Baskin-Robbins.

However, I might skip the sprinkles on my next visit. Why? Well, Baskin-Robbins just added two new topping flavors including Sour Gummi Worms and chunks of crushed Andes Mints. Both sound amazing, according to the chain. The best part of the "Make it Amazing" offer is that it will only cost you an extra $1 to upgrade your cone and add a dry topping to your scoop of ice cream.

You can try this flavor — and others — for free during Baskin-Robbins' Fancy Cone Sampling Day. According to Baskin-Robbins, you can enjoy one ounce of ice cream with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone for free. It even includes rainbow sprinkles. The event takes place on Sunday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide. This is the perfect time to try out April's Flavor of the Month at no cost.

I live in Florida, so I've been dealing with hot weather for quite some time now. It would be a stretch to say that Florida experiences all four seasons. TBH, it's more just a few cold days every now and then. Whatever the weather, I can't wait to try a scoop or two of Oreo 'n Caramel ice cream from Baskin-Robbins.